Tears of farewell: Roger Federer (left) and Rafael Nadal cry together at the Laver Cup 2022. Picture: Keystone

Rafael Nadal is playing his last tournament before retiring this week at the Davis Cup Finals in Malaga. Fellow player Roger Federer addresses his long-time rival with emotional words.

Luca Betschart

"As you prepare to say goodbye to tennis, I want to get a few things off my chest before I get emotional," Roger Federer wrote to Rafael Nadal on Tuesday, shortly before the start of the Davis Cup Finals. The Spaniard is playing the last tournament of his glorious career in Malaga and will face the Netherlands with Spain in the quarter-finals on Tuesday.

"Let's start with the obvious: You beat me many times - more times than I could beat you. You challenged me in a way that nobody else could," Federer remembers the 40 direct duels, 24 of which the Spaniard won.

The balance is clear on the red clay, where Nadal has a clear lead with 14:2 victories. "On clay it felt like I was stepping into your garden and you made me work harder than I ever thought possible just to keep up. You made me rethink my game - even to the point of changing racket heads in the hope of finding an advantage," Federer writes.

Spain and the tennis world made proud

Despite many bitter defeats, the Swiss let his long-time rival know: "You made me love the game even more." Nadal left a lasting impression on the maestro at their first meeting in Miami in 2004: "In your red sleeveless shirt, showing off your biceps, you beat me convincingly."

It was the beginning of a journey together for the exceptional athletes. "Twenty years later, Rafa, I have to say: what an incredible path you've taken. Fourteen French Open titles - historic! You made Spain proud ... and the entire tennis world," says Federer, who also shares numerous experiences with his companion off the court.

From the Swiss's perspective, Nadal always behaves like a role model. "And Mirka and I are so happy that our children were all able to train in your academies. They had a great time and learned so much - like thousands of other young players. Although I always feared that my children would come back as left-handers," jokes Federer.

"We'll talk when the time comes"

And finally, there is Federer's emotional farewell match at the 2022 Laver Cup. "It meant everything to me that you were by my side - not as a rival, but as my doubles partner. Sharing the court with you that night and sharing those tears will forever be one of the most special moments of my career," the 43-year-old made clear.

Federer adds: "Rafa, I know that you are focused on the final stage of your epic career. We'll talk when the time comes. For now, I just want to congratulate your family and your team, who have all played a huge role in your success. And I want you to know that your old friend is always cheering you on and will cheer just as loudly for whatever you do next."

