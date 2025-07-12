Roger Federer has to admit defeat to Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon 2019. IMAGO/ABACAPRESS

Ivan Ljubicic was at Roger Federer's side for over six years - the dramatic 2019 Wimbledon final against Novak Djokovic still haunts him today.

Syl Battistuzzi

Ivan Ljubicic coached Roger Federer from January 2016 until the end of his career in September 2022. Working with a player of such class is often misunderstood, explains the 46-year-old Croatian in an interview with "der Standard".

"You don't teach him anything new. You listen a lot, give advice and remind him of details that he may have forgotten. In coaching at the very highest level, there is one key question: 'What do I say, when and how?

For six and a half years, Ljubicic, who was once world number 3 himself as a player, was part of Federer's close coaching staff.

Roger Federer won a major title three times with Ivan Ljubicic at his side. Keystone

Highs and lows at Wimbledon

"Seeing Federer win the tournament in 2017 without losing a set was unique," he says. Roger was even slightly ill at the time. Of course, he also remembers the legendary 2019 final against Novak Djokovic, which was decided in a tie-break at 12:12 in the fifth set.

"Roger played great tennis and beat Rafa in the semi-finals. He had two match points against Novak. As a coach, you can't control the result, but you can put the player in the best position to perform," says Ljubicic and adds:

"Roger was the better player in that final. But in the end he couldn't take the final step. We didn't know at the time that it would be his last chance to win a major title. That match hurt."

In purely statistical terms, it is indeed a clear-cut case: Federer was ahead in all categories. For example, the Basel player scored 14 points more than the Serb. But the most important points were scored by the Serbian, who ultimately won the most prestigious tournament for the fifth time (the victories in 2021 and 2022 were added later).

Djokovic vs Federer - match stats (Ch. Umpire - Damian Steiner) #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/QGdLzipcsY — Damian Modliński (@D_Modlinski) July 14, 2019

The father of two, who also coached Milos Raonic, now lives in Monaco. Ljubicic is a TV pundit for Sky Italia and sports director at the French Tennis Federation.