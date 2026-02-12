Just ten months after breaking her leg twice, Federica Brignone crowns her glittering career with her first Olympic victory at her home Winter Games. The best Swiss skier is Malorie Blanc in tenth place.
On April 4, 2025, Federica Brignone's dream of winning the Olympic Games at home seemed to be over. The then 34-year-old suffered a horror crash at the Italian championships, in which she fractured her tibia and fibula twice and tore her cruciate ligament.
But while still in hospital, the two-time overall World Cup winner set herself the goal of giving her all for the Olympic start in Cortina. From the very first moment, she "toiled" day and night for her comeback. She competed in the World Cup again for the first time in mid-January in Kronplatz - with 6th place, she immediately showed that she is once again a force to be reckoned with.
First Olympic medals for Miradoli and Hütter
Three weeks later in the Olympic super-G, Brignone was ready to go. In light snowfall, she was the first skier in the top group to set a best time on the Olimpia delle Tofane slope with the number 6, which no other competitor would even come close to.
Silver went to Romane Miradoli. The 31-year-old Frenchwoman lost 0.41 seconds to Brignone. Cornelia Hütter followed in third place, meaning that the 33-year-old Austrian - like Miradoli - won her first medal at the Olympic Games.
Blanc only fast up to the halfway point
The Swiss women were only fast in sections and were unable to benefit from the many retirements. Malorie Blanc, who was allowed to open the super-G, finished in 10th place, 1.24 seconds behind. After 40 seconds of skiing, the skier from Valais was still in second place and almost two tenths ahead of Brignone.
Right behind Blanc was Corinne Suter (13th), who was clearly the fastest in the first sector. Delia Durrer was 17th, Janine Schmitt was eliminated.
The ranking list
Starting number 28
Durrer is the last Swiss woman to finish
Delia Durrer, who unexpectedly gets to race again, has a few mistakes in her run, but makes it to the finish - in 16th place. This concludes the live ticker - and congratulations to Brignone on her Olympic gold!
Start number 27
Muzaferija in 15th place
The Bosnian is still in full swing at the top, but loses a lot of time at the end.
Start number 26
Gasienica-Daniel makes it to the finish
Maryna Gasienica-Daniel is the fourth athlete from her family to compete at the Olympic Games. There is a lot missing for a top result, but she has a better chance in the giant slalom anyway. The Polish athlete is at the back of the rankings.
Starting number 25
Grenier also misses the gate
The race is slowly turning into a festival of retirements. Valerie Grenier is already the 11th of the 25 racers who have started not to make it to the finish.
Starting number 24
Schmitt drops out
The next retirement is a fact - and this time it affects a Swiss woman: Janine Schmitt fails at the same place where several riders have already dropped out before her.
-
Start number 23
Ortlieb does not make it to the finish
Nina Ortlieb is the next Austrian on the course. But not for very long. She misses a gate and is eliminated.
Start number 22
Wiles only just faster than Cashman
It's a bad day for the Americans. Johnson and Bocock have crashed, Cashman and Wiles are at the back of the pack.
Starting number 21
The next American crashes
After Breezy Johnson, her teammate Mary Bocovk also falls. Fortunately, she too does not appear to have suffered any serious injuries.
Start number 20
Gauche loses a lot of time
Laura Gauche has no chance of winning a medal. She finishes in 12th place.
Start number 19
Olympic downhill champion Johnson takes a heavy fall
Breezy Johnson starts with a lot of confidence after her gold medal in the downhill - and causes a moment of shock. She falls in the upper part of the course and lands in the safety nets. It looks pretty bad, but the American seems to have escaped with a scare. She is standing again.
Start number 18
Cashman lines up at the back of the pack
The American can't keep up with the best here and clearly misses out on the top 10.
Start number 17
Stuhec is eliminated
Ilka Stuhec doesn't get up to speed and then also misses a gate.
Start number 16
Cerutti just as fast as Robinson
Camille Cerutti doesn't get through without making a mistake either. In the end, she is 1.03 seconds off the best time.
Start number 15
Miradoli cannot displace Brignone either
Will Brignone actually win Olympic gold when she returns? Still no racer comes close to her time. But Romane Miradoli is now the closest: the Frenchwoman takes second place by 41 hundredths.
Starting number 14
Robinson disappointed
Alice Robinson was one of the favorites for Olympic gold, but the New Zealander makes too many mistakes and has no chance of winning a medal. She loses more than a second.
Starting number 13
Kajsa Vickhoff-Lie next to the podium
The Norwegian is visibly disappointed as she crosses the finish line and looks at the time. 76 hundredths off the pace means 4th place.
Start number 12
Rädler in intermediate 3rd place
Ariane Rädler shone in the downhill of the team combined and won gold. A medal is also possible for the Austrian today. She finishes in third place - 0.05 seconds behind Brignone.
Starting number 11
Curtoni next to the podium
Elena Curtoni is just one hundredth of a second off Pirovano in intermediate 3rd place.
Start number 10
Hütter finishes in 2nd place
Cornelia Hütter shows a solid run. She can't quite keep up with Brignone, but it's enough for the Austrian to finish in 2nd place. One thing is certain: Malorie Blanc, Switzerland's biggest medal hope, will come away empty-handed.
Starting number 9
Goggia eliminated with a wild ride
Top favorite Sofia Goggia comes close to dropping out several times ... and after just under a minute it happens. Goggia misses a gate and is eliminated. What a disappointment for the local heroine!
Starting number 8
Ledecka crashes
The Czech, who also competes in snowboarding, doesn't get up to speed. She takes off in the lower part of the course and crashes. Ledecka seems to be in pain, but is able to ski to the finish on her own skis.
Starting number 7
Aicher is eliminated
Emma Aicher: Brutally fast, but also brutally prone to mistakes - that's how we know the German. And this race was no different. Aicher misses a gate in the middle section and is eliminated.
Starting number 6
Brignone with a strong run and a mega lead
As usual, Brignone goes all out - and it works. The Italian, who only recently made her comeback after a long injury break, comes through well and takes 0.76 seconds off her team-mate. Will there be a medal?
Start number 5
Suter only fast at the top
Suter is skiing in difficult conditions - and very fast at the top. 64 hundredths ahead at the first intermediate time. But then a few mistakes creep in, she loses speed and the gap grows steadily. At the finish 63 hundredths off the best time.
Start number 4
Puchner with the same mistake as Weidle-Winkelmann
Bitter! Puchner is half a second faster than Pirovano on the first lap, but then she makes exactly the same mistake as Weidle-Winkelmann before and is also eliminated in the same place.
Start number 3
Weidle-Winkelmann is eliminated
With the silver medal from the team combined in the bag, Kira Weidle-Winkelmann also wants to step on the gas in the super-G. It works well at the top, but then the German misses a gate and is eliminated.
Start number 2
Pirovano can oust Blanc
Laura Pirovano also has a few problems, but takes a lot of time off Blanc in the middle section. In the end, the Italian has a lead of almost half a second over the Swiss.
Start number 1
Blanc with first target time at the finish
It is foggy in Cortina. Malerie Blanc, a Swiss skier, opens the race. She doesn't get through without making mistakes, and with this problematic run it will hardly be enough for a medal. Her time at the finish: 1:24.65.
The start list (top 30)
Can Blanc spring a surprise?
Malorie Blanc hasn't quite arrived at the Olympics yet. Before her first appearance in the downhill on Sunday, the 22-year-old from Valais said she was still "observing, discovering" and only slowly finding out why the Olympics are so important for many athletes. Blanc emerged like a whirlwind at the top last season with a 2nd place in the downhill in St. Anton. Her first World Cup victory came as a similar surprise at the end of January in the super-G in Crans-Montana.
However, the skier from Lower Valais still lacks consistency. A repeat of her exploit at home would be a big surprise in Thursday's Olympic race. Corinne Suter, Delia Durrer and Janine Schmitt would also have to surpass themselves to win a medal. Four years ago, Lara Gut-Behrami (gold) and Michelle Gisin (bronze) were two Swiss women on the podium.
Hello ...
and welcome to the women's super-G at the Olympic Games in Cortina d'Ampezzo. Here in the live ticker you can follow the action up close. The race starts at 11.30 am.