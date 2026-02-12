Federica Brignone's cry of joy at the finish. Keystone

Just ten months after breaking her leg twice, Federica Brignone crowns her glittering career with her first Olympic victory at her home Winter Games. The best Swiss skier is Malorie Blanc in tenth place.

Jan Arnet

On April 4, 2025, Federica Brignone's dream of winning the Olympic Games at home seemed to be over. The then 34-year-old suffered a horror crash at the Italian championships, in which she fractured her tibia and fibula twice and tore her cruciate ligament.

But while still in hospital, the two-time overall World Cup winner set herself the goal of giving her all for the Olympic start in Cortina. From the very first moment, she "toiled" day and night for her comeback. She competed in the World Cup again for the first time in mid-January in Kronplatz - with 6th place, she immediately showed that she is once again a force to be reckoned with.

First Olympic medals for Miradoli and Hütter

Three weeks later in the Olympic super-G, Brignone was ready to go. In light snowfall, she was the first skier in the top group to set a best time on the Olimpia delle Tofane slope with the number 6, which no other competitor would even come close to.

Silver went to Romane Miradoli. The 31-year-old Frenchwoman lost 0.41 seconds to Brignone. Cornelia Hütter followed in third place, meaning that the 33-year-old Austrian - like Miradoli - won her first medal at the Olympic Games.

Blanc only fast up to the halfway point

The Swiss women were only fast in sections and were unable to benefit from the many retirements. Malorie Blanc, who was allowed to open the super-G, finished in 10th place, 1.24 seconds behind. After 40 seconds of skiing, the skier from Valais was still in second place and almost two tenths ahead of Brignone.

Right behind Blanc was Corinne Suter (13th), who was clearly the fastest in the first sector. Delia Durrer was 17th, Janine Schmitt was eliminated.

