Kilian Feldbausch, a young player from Geneva, lost in the first round of the Swiss Open in Gstaad in his ATP Tour debut. After a strong performance, he fell to Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic 1-6, 6-1, 3-6.

The 20-year-old Feldbausch (ATP No. 262) recovered from a slow start against Kecmanovic (ATP No. 59) and won at least one set in his first match against a player ranked in the top 60. He gave up the decisive break at 2-3 in the deciding set. His first match in the main draw was over after 1 hour and 37 minutes.

Still, Feldbausch will be able to take away a lot from this match. Kecmanovic is a seasoned player on the ATP Tour. Two weeks ago at Wimbledon, for example, he took two sets off world No. 1 Jannik Sinner—the only five-set match the eventual champion had to play.

In the end, the Serbian was just that little bit more solid and composed in the decisive moments.