Kilian Feldbausch has achieved a milestone in his still-young career. He has won his first match in the main draw of the ATP Tour.

The 20-year-old won his first-round match against Adolfo Vallejo of Paraguay 7-6 (7-2), 6-1 at the clay-court tournament in Kitzbühel.

The Geneva native (ATP No. 284) had earned his spot in the match against the world No. 63 from Argentina with two wins in qualifying. In his match against a top-100 player, Feldbausch initially found himself in trouble. In the first set, he had to fend off five set points on his own serve to force a tiebreak. In the tiebreak, the Swiss player was clearly the better of the two. He successfully carried that momentum into the second set.

Feldbausch thus defeated Vallejo in their second matchup as well. The Swiss player had already emerged victorious in their first meeting in March 2025 at a Challenger tournament. In the next round, the player from the French-speaking part of Switzerland will face Ignacio Buse. The 22-year-old from Peru is ranked No. 35.