Kilian Feldbausch has achieved a milestone in his still-young career. He has won his first match in the main draw of the ATP Tour.

The 20-year-old won his first-round match against Daniel Vallejo of Paraguay 7-6 (7-2), 6-1 at the clay-court tournament in Kitzbühel.

The Geneva native (ATP 284) had earned his spot in the match against the world No. 63 with two wins in qualifying. In his match against the South American, Feldbausch found himself in trouble early on. In the first set, he had to fend off five set points on his own serve to force a tiebreak. In the tiebreak, the Swiss player was clearly the better of the two. He successfully carried that momentum into the second set.

The Swiss player thus delivered in the clutch at the ATP 250 event in the upscale ski resort. Against the Paraguayan—who had reached the semifinals in Bastad just last week—the player from French-speaking Switzerland fended off nine out of ten break points and converted three of his eight break opportunities. After winning the tiebreak decisively, he dominated the second set and emerged victorious after 1 hour and 45 minutes.

For Feldbausch, this is the reward for his steady upward trajectory after repeated injuries had set back his progress. In mid-May, he won his first Challenger title in Kosice. Last week, he played his first match on the ATP Tour in Gstaad, after narrowly missing out on qualifying for the Geneva Open in May.

Feldbausch defeated Vallejo again in their second matchup. The Swiss player had already emerged victorious in their first meeting in March 2025 at a Challenger tournament. In the next round, the player from the French-speaking part of Switzerland will face Ignacio Buse. The 22-year-old from Peru is ranked No. 35 and won this year’s ATP 500 clay-court tournament in Hamburg.