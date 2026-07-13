Despite a three-set loss in the first round of the Swiss Open in Gstaad, Kilian Feldbausch, a young player from Geneva, is looking ahead with optimism following his debut on the ATP Tour.

After 21 minutes, Kilian Feldbausch’s debut on the ATP Tour is looking like a veritable debacle. The world No. 262 is playing exactly that way and seems overwhelmed on the big stage. This is only the second time he has faced an opponent from the top 100; Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic (ATP No. 59) is by far the highest-ranked opponent of his still-young career.

But Feldbausch isn’t one to give up so easily. In the first game of the second set, he breaks serve to take a 1-0 lead thanks to a ball that rolled off the net. “But I made that happen on purpose,” the 20-year-old from Geneva noted afterward. After losing the first set 1–6, he went on to win the second set by the same clear margin. The son of a German father and former top Swiss player Cathy Caverzasio held his own until the score was 2–2 in the deciding set, when Kecmanovic secured the decisive break.

More than a hundred places up

After 1 minute and 37 seconds, the Serbian—who two weeks ago at Wimbledon was the only player to push eventual champion Jannik Sinner to five sets—seals the victory. Feldbausch leaves the Roy Emerson Arena in Gstaad—where the crowd had been cheering him on loudly—but with his head held high, and spends a few more minutes signing autographs.

His feelings afterward are mixed, but generally positive. “I was too hesitant at the start,” he notes. “After that, I played more aggressively, but in the end, I made a few too many mistakes in the middle of the third set.” Feldbausch certainly lived up to his wild card and confirmed the progress he’s made in recent months. In May in Kosice, he won his first Challenger tournament, and he’s also reached one final and two semifinals. As a result, he’s climbed over a hundred spots in the rankings since the start of the year and is increasingly leaving his troublesome history of injuries behind him.

The Reward for Perseverance

“This is a bit of a reward for bouncing back after every setback,” says the lanky 1.91 m player. He had to take an eight-month break due to hip problems, and from mid-September to early March of this year, a foot injury kept him off the tennis courts. Now, the once-promising junior feels ready to finally make his mark among the “big names.” Feldbausch trains in Lyon at the academy run by former top player Jo-Wilfried Tsonga.

Thanks to a wild card, he'll be able to compete in the qualifying rounds at the ATP tournament in Kitzbühel this coming weekend. In any case, a smile quickly returned to the Geneva native's face despite the loss.