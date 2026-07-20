All female players who wish to compete on the WTA Tour must undergo a one-time genetic test. The WTA is thus following the International Olympic Committee's guidelines.

In the future, female tennis players will be required to undergo a one-time genetic test in order to compete on the women’s tour. The Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) confirmed this to the German Press Agency and referred to its updated terms and conditions of participation.

“The WTA recognizes that this is a sensitive and complex issue and is committed to treating all players with dignity and implementing the policy in a respectful and thoughtful manner,” the statement said. Other international sports federations, such as those in track and field and boxing, have already introduced similar tests.

Tests using a cheek swab, blood sample, or saliva sample

Eligibility to participate in WTA tournaments will in the future be determined by a mandatory, one-time screening for the SRY gene. This screening checks for the presence of the gene located on the Y chromosome, which plays a crucial role in the development of male sexual characteristics. The genetic test can be performed either via a cheek swab or using a blood or saliva sample.

The new policy takes effect this Tuesday. Previously, transgender women were allowed to compete in WTA tournaments as long as they identified as female and maintained low testosterone levels for a period of two years prior to the competition. Currently, there are no known transgender women competing on the WTA Tour.