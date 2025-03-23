Ferrari stars Hamilton and Leclerc disqualified in China - Gallery Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton on the track in China. Image: dpa Pierre Gasly from Team Alpine was disqualified. Image: dpa Ferrari stars Hamilton and Leclerc disqualified in China - Gallery Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton on the track in China. Image: dpa Pierre Gasly from Team Alpine was disqualified. Image: dpa

The Formula 1 weekend in China turned out to be really bitter for Ferrari after all. Both Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc lose their places in the top ten.

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc were disqualified after the Chinese GP.

Leclerc's car was one kilogram below the minimum weight of 800 kilograms. In Hamilton's case, the floor plate on his car was too worn.

Ferrari wrote after the disqualifications that they had no intention of gaining an advantage. "We will learn from what happened today and make sure that these mistakes don't happen again." Show more

Record Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton and his Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc have been disqualified retrospectively at the Chinese Grand Prix. As the race stewards in Shanghai announced, the 40-year-old Briton loses his sixth place from Sunday due to an excessively worn floor panel on his car. Hamilton had celebrated his first victory for the traditional Italian team in Sprint in China on Saturday. There were no complaints afterwards.

"We didn't intend to gain an advantage," Ferrari said in a team statement on X, adding: "We will learn from what happened today and make sure that these mistakes don't happen again. This is obviously not how we wanted to end the Chinese Grand Prix weekend."

Leclerc's Ferrari one kilogram too light

The 27-year-old Monegasque Leclerc was not allowed to keep his fifth place from the Grand Prix because his car was below the required minimum weight of 800 kilograms. The Ferrari weighed only 799 kilograms at the decisive moment after the second race of the season.

Frenchman Pierre Gasly was also penalized by Alpine for the same infringement. Gasly loses eleventh place because his car also weighed only 799 kilograms. The drivers behind him now move up in the race classification accordingly.