Winning car from Le Mans 1965: the Ferrari 250 LM of Masten Gregory and Jochen Rindt. Keystone

Almost 60 years after winning the 24 Hours of Le Mans, a Ferrari racing car has been auctioned off for 34.9 million euros.

Keystone-SDA SDA

As the northern Italian luxury car manufacturer announced, the Ferrari 250 LM, which was previously on display in the museum at the Indianapolis race track in the USA, achieved a record price for this model at an auction in Paris on Wednesday.

In 1965, US driver Masten Gregory and his Austrian colleague Jochen Rindt secured the title in the world's most prestigious endurance race in this car. Ferrari did not disclose the identity of the new owner. The car now being auctioned is one of only 32 250 LMs produced by Ferrari.

The record for the most expensive Ferrari of all time to date is held by a 330LM/250 GTO, built in 1962: the car was auctioned in New York last November for 51.7 million dollars.