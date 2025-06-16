  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

"That's terrible" Ferrari star Hamilton runs over a marmot unnoticed

dpa

16.6.2025 - 09:30

The Formula 1 race in Canada did not go as hoped for Lewis Hamilton.
The Formula 1 race in Canada did not go as hoped for Lewis Hamilton.
Picture: Imago

Lewis Hamilton can't explain why his Ferrari is suddenly so slow. The explanation comes afterwards in Canada. An unnoticed accident is to blame.

DPA

16.06.2025, 09:30

16.06.2025, 09:37

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Lewis Hamilton runs over a marmot unnoticed at the Canadian Grand Prix. "When I was told it was a marmot, it blew my mind," he regrets after the race.
  • The resulting damage to the underbody of his Ferrari cost the 40-year-old a better result in Montreal.
  • Incidents involving marmots are a regular occurrence in Montreal. The animals live on the island in the St. Lawrence River where the Formula 1 race takes place.
Show more

Record Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton ran over a marmot in the Canadian Grand Prix, initially unnoticed by him. The resulting damage to the underbody of his Ferrari apparently cost the 40-year-old Briton a better result on Sunday in Montreal. "I love animals and I'm so sad about it, it's terrible. Something like this has never happened to me here before," said Hamilton, who finished sixth after the incident: "When I was told it was a marmot, it blew my mind."

McLaren drama in Canada. Norris takes responsibility for crash with Piastri:

McLaren drama in CanadaNorris takes responsibility for crash with Piastri: "It was just stupid of me"

Video footage shows the scene from the early stages of the Grand Prix. Ferrari team boss Frederic Vasseur said that Hamilton destroyed the entire front part of the underbody as a result of the unintentional collision. This led to a loss of power that Hamilton was initially unable to explain to himself in the car. He was unaware that he had run over the animal.

"There was a hole in the underbody on the right-hand side," said the seven-time world champion afterwards. He also had a brake problem later on. "So I'm grateful that I crossed the finish line with the brake problem and scored the points," added the former champion.

Already several incidents with marmots

Incidents with marmots happen from time to time in Montreal. The animals live on the island in the St. Lawrence River, where Formula 1 races. In 2018, Frenchman Romain Grosjean also had an accident during practice. The car was also damaged. Last year, world champion Max Verstappen reported that a marmot suddenly sat in front of him on the track. Unlike Hamilton, however, the Dutchman was able to avoid it.

More from the department

First major triumph. J.J. Spaun wins the US Open with two magic shots

First major triumphJ.J. Spaun wins the US Open with two magic shots

Tour de Suisse. The Women's Tour remains a financially negative business

Tour de SuisseThe Women's Tour remains a financially negative business

Overall winner of the Tour de Suisse. Even at 33, Marlen Reusser is getting stronger and stronger

Overall winner of the Tour de SuisseEven at 33, Marlen Reusser is getting stronger and stronger