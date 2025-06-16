The Formula 1 race in Canada did not go as hoped for Lewis Hamilton. Picture: Imago

Lewis Hamilton can't explain why his Ferrari is suddenly so slow. The explanation comes afterwards in Canada. An unnoticed accident is to blame.

DPA dpa

Lewis Hamilton runs over a marmot unnoticed at the Canadian Grand Prix. "When I was told it was a marmot, it blew my mind," he regrets after the race.

The resulting damage to the underbody of his Ferrari cost the 40-year-old a better result in Montreal.

Incidents involving marmots are a regular occurrence in Montreal. The animals live on the island in the St. Lawrence River where the Formula 1 race takes place. Show more

Record Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton ran over a marmot in the Canadian Grand Prix, initially unnoticed by him. The resulting damage to the underbody of his Ferrari apparently cost the 40-year-old Briton a better result on Sunday in Montreal. "I love animals and I'm so sad about it, it's terrible. Something like this has never happened to me here before," said Hamilton, who finished sixth after the incident: "When I was told it was a marmot, it blew my mind."

Video footage shows the scene from the early stages of the Grand Prix. Ferrari team boss Frederic Vasseur said that Hamilton destroyed the entire front part of the underbody as a result of the unintentional collision. This led to a loss of power that Hamilton was initially unable to explain to himself in the car. He was unaware that he had run over the animal.

"There was a hole in the underbody on the right-hand side," said the seven-time world champion afterwards. He also had a brake problem later on. "So I'm grateful that I crossed the finish line with the brake problem and scored the points," added the former champion.

Already several incidents with marmots

Incidents with marmots happen from time to time in Montreal. The animals live on the island in the St. Lawrence River, where Formula 1 races. In 2018, Frenchman Romain Grosjean also had an accident during practice. The car was also damaged. Last year, world champion Max Verstappen reported that a marmot suddenly sat in front of him on the track. Unlike Hamilton, however, the Dutchman was able to avoid it.