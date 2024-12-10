  1. Residential Customers
Formula 1 Ferrari supplies engines for Team Cadillac

10.12.2024 - 19:13

Cadillac will be the eleventh team to race in Formula 1 from 2026 - with Ferrari engines
Keystone

The new Cadillac Formula 1 team will be equipped with Ferrari engines in its debut season in 2026.

The traditional Italian team announced on Tuesday that it would supply drive units and gearboxes to the racing team managed by parent company General Motors. Ferrari wrote of a "multi-year" contract. However, General Motors wants to produce its own Formula 1 engines as early as 2028.

Ferrari already equips Haas with engines, while the Sauber team, which also relies on engines from the "Scuderia", will switch to Audi in 2026. Cadillac was provisionally accepted as the eleventh Formula 1 team last month. Final confirmation from the FIA is still pending.

