NHL Fiala and the LA Kings still unstoppable

SDA

14.11.2025 - 06:22

Kevin Fiala (center) also scores during the Los Angeles Kings' visit to Toronto.
Kevin Fiala (center) also scores during the Los Angeles Kings' visit to Toronto.
Keystone

The Los Angeles Kings continue their good run in the NHL. Kevin Fiala once again plays a central role in the 4:3 win after overtime in Toronto.

Keystone-SDA

14.11.2025, 06:22

14.11.2025, 06:45

Fiala scored his ninth goal in the 18th game of the season, his third in a row and in four of the last five games. Whenever the forward from eastern Switzerland scored in this period, Los Angeles also won.

The Kings trailed 0:2 and 2:3 on their visit to Toronto despite a clear advantage in chances. Fiala converted a rebound in the middle third to make it 2:2, confirming his strong form. Quinton Byfield decided the game in extra time with a wonderful direct shot.

Lian Bichsel celebrated a 7-0 victory in Montreal with the Dallas Stars. The defenseman from Solothurn recorded his second assist of the season on his team's third goal in the middle period after ideally initiating a counterattack. It was Dallas' fourth win in a row.

Philip Kurashev was once again defeated by the San Jose Sharks after four wins in a row. They suffered a 2-0 defeat in Calgary.

