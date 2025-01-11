  1. Residential Customers
NHL Fiala and the Los Angeles Kings haven't forgotten how to win

SDA

11.1.2025 - 07:38

Kevin Fiala instead of the puck flying into the opponent's goal.
Keystone

The Los Angeles Kings with Kevin Fiala win away from home against the Winnipeg Jets, Nino Niederreiter's team, 2:1 after overtime.

Keystone-SDA

11.01.2025, 07:38

11.01.2025, 08:13

It was the Kings' first showdown in six days. Their home game against the Calgary Flames last Wednesday was postponed due to the forest fires in the Los Angeles area. But the Californians have not forgotten how to win. They managed their fifth two-point win in a row. If you look at their form over the past 15 games, they are tied with the Vegas Golden Knights for first place in the NHL.

The St. Gallen native and the Grisons native came away empty-handed in terms of scoring points. Fiala has not added to his tally in three games, while Niederreiter left the ice without a goal or assist for the first time in four games.

At the Chicago Blackhawks, the league's bottom team, Philipp Kurashev was called up again after four games as a spectator. He was on the ice for just under twelve minutes in the 5-3 away defeat against the Detroit Red Wings. Pius Suter was also a loser. The Zurich native, without a scoring point in eight games, lost 2-0 on the road with the Vancouver Canucks against the Carolina Hurricanes.

