The Los Angeles Kings have to admit defeat in the NHL after two recent victories. The team, which was without Kevin Fiala, lost 2:4 at the San Jose Sharks.

Fiala's absence had an unusual reason. The St. Gallen native was not part of the line-up because he had missed a team meeting.

Twice the Kings were able to respond to a deficit, but they had no answer to the third goal scored by Canadian Tyler Toffoli midway through the third period. The Swede William Eklund dashed their last hopes with his goal into an empty net 38 seconds before the final buzzer.

Los Angeles thus had to concede in a duel between two teams from California against an opponent they had beaten five days earlier. The Sharks won for the second time in a row after losing all of their first nine games of the season. Nevertheless, they remain the weakest team in the league in terms of points.

