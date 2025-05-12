Kevin Fiala is going through difficult times. Picture: Keystone

Kevin Fiala takes to the ice for the first time in the Swiss national team's third World Championship game and immediately shows his skills - even though the NHL star is going through difficult times.

Luca Betschart

After the play-off exit with the Los Angeles Kings, Kevin Fiala decides to take part in the World Championship with the Swiss national team, thus fulfilling the wishes of numerous Swiss ice hockey fans. However, the 28-year-old will only join Patrick Fischer's team for the third game against the USA. Private reasons were given as the reason for his late arrival.

In an interview after his first game against the USA, Fiala now explains the reason. The decision-making process has been very difficult this year. "My wife was pregnant again. Unfortunately, we lost the child. I don't want to go into any more detail," says Fiala in an interview with SRF, adding: "It was a difficult week and is still difficult."

This makes it all the more important for Fiala that his wife Jessica and daughter Maise-Mae are traveling to Denmark with their dog. "That means a lot to me. I always feel at home when they are with me," says the exceptional athlete. "That's why I put in such a good performance today. They helped me a lot."

Expert Marc Reichert was impressed in the SRF studio that Fiala was able to play against the USA and even put in such a strong performance. "It shows his love for the game. And yet there are more important things than ice hockey and nothing more important than family."