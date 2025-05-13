An assist, two shots on the post and a couple of cabinet pieces - Kevin Fiala was already able to shine at the Ice Hockey World Championship just hours after his arrival. Picture: Keystone

Last week, his wife lost their unborn child, and on Monday Kevin Fiala shone again in the Swiss national team at the World Championships. He doesn't know how he does it himself.

Keystone-SDA SDA

On Monday evening after the Swiss 3:0 victory, Kevin Fiala revealed the secret of his late arrival in Herning. "My wife was pregnant for the second time," explains the Los Angeles Kings forward. "Unfortunately, we lost the baby. It wasn't easy for us." This also makes it clear why it was uncertain for a long time whether the MVP of last year's World Championship would join the Swiss team - even though the Kings were eliminated in the first playoff round of the NHL, but Fiala impressed.

In the end, he decided it was best to clear his head a little while playing field hockey - especially as his wife flew to Denmark with their one-year-old daughter and the family dog. They all arrived in Denmark on Sunday evening, Fiala was already back on the ice on Monday morning and shone again in the afternoon just 20 hours after landing. One assist, two shots on the post, a penalty saved and a couple of cabinet tricks were the brilliant results. How does he manage that? "That's what I ask myself," says Fiala with a quiet smile.

Passion for the national team

"It just shows what passion Kevin has for the national team, how much he loves playing for Switzerland," enthuses national team coach Patrick Fischer. He and the team were always aware of the complications. On Monday of last week, the doctor in California discovered that something was not going according to plan with the pregnancy. On Friday, Fiala then had to inform Fischer that his Swedish wife had lost the child.

Fiala had also only traveled to Prague for the third game of the last World Cup, but for a much happier reason. That was when he became a father for the first time. Even now, his family is a pillar of support for him. He is infinitely grateful that they are with him. "She's the best woman there is," emphasizes the 28-year-old from eastern Switzerland. "Now we'll see what happens next."

Line changes pay off

Taking part in the World Championships is also a distraction from the emotional pain. In Herning, Fiala will line up alongside his congenial line partner Nico Hischier again. Patrick Fischer even had to shake up all his forward lines for this, including the parade line with Hischier, Tyler Moy and Timo Meier, which had shone against Denmark.

Meier switched to the second line alongside Sven Andrighetto and Denis Malgin, Damien Riat to the third. Simon Knak and Christoph Bertschy also swapped places. The one to suffer was Grégory Hofmann, who had to take a seat in the stands. The measures were a complete success, and the Swiss put in an impressive performance against the USA.

"Everyone knows the system, everyone knows what it takes. That's what I liked best," praised the national coach. The reward is now two days off, at least one of which the players can spend with their families before the prestigious match against Germany on Thursday. In any case, the path to the quarter-finals is clear. That should also help Kevin Fiala get over his personal pain a little.