Team spirit instead of star airs and graces: Kevin Fiala explains at a media conference why the Swiss national team has an advantage over the competition at the 2026 Olympics.

Syl Battistuzzi

Kevin Fiala is looking forward to 2026, with one event in particular standing out: "The Olympics are a huge highlight. I'm really looking forward to it and I'm very grateful that I can be part of it. It's always a dream." It's not just the field hockey, but the whole atmosphere that has the eastern Swiss looking forward to it: "Swiss teams, Swiss athletes, fans - it's going to be huge. I'm incredibly excited."

And what are the national team's chances? "We've played very well in the last two years and won silver twice at the World Championships." Nevertheless, an Olympic Games is exceptional. "It's the best of the best. And all the players will be there. All the nations are full of top players. We know that, but that doesn't change anything. We are a very good team," says the 29-year-old.

It's a tournament where you shouldn't think too far ahead and just take it game by game, explains Fiala. For the first time since 2014, all of the NHL's top cracks will be taking part in the tournament in Milan/Cortina. "It's great, we're looking forward to the challenge. Let's see what we can do in the Olympics."

Fischer and Weibel's rules as the basis for team spirit

Is he happy with the squad or does he miss individual players?

"I'll leave that up to the coaches and team managers to make the right choice. I'm just a player and I'm happy to be here," says Fiala, emphasizing the team spirit: "That's why we're so good, because we've really been a team in recent years."

Fiala continues: "Everyone loves each other, everyone supports each other and wants to play for each other. And not just the players, but the whole staff. It really is one big family."

After the home World Cup, coach Patrick Fischer and director Lars Weibel will leave the association. "It's a shame and sad, of course," says Fiala wistfully, adding: "Both are very important for the Swiss nation. We couldn't have done what we've achieved without them," he praised, adding that the two of them had brought about "major changes in Switzerland in a positive way".

Kevin Fiala praises the work of national team coach Patrick Fischer. KEYSTONE

Fiala takes the imminent departure of the successful duo as extra motivation: "It's a bit like last year with Büehli (Andres Ambühl). It's the last time and they deserve it. We wouldn't have won three silver medals without them," he says. "They made some rules that were very good for the team."

That is the reason why they are a family today. "All the players love each other. You come home from training, you come home from games to the hotel and we play together. Everyone goes to the lounge and chills together," enthuses the tricky winger.

700 NHL games - Niederreiter and Josi as role models

When he observes the other teams, he says they are much more individual. "There are no individual teams in the Swiss national team. They're all together all the time. We're very grateful for the effort they've both given us. It's extra motivation, there's certainly something in it," summarizes Fiala.

There is also something in it for the LA Kings, who are currently engaged in a fierce battle for a play-off place in the Pacific Division. However, the team has not been doing very well recently. "It's a difficult situation," summarizes Fiala. But you just have to keep going. "That may sound strange. If you've seen our field hockey in the last few weeks, we're really better than the others. We're playing better, we have more chances. Now we have to try to score more goals than the others." Fiala, who is the team's second-leading scorer with 34 points (17 goals and 17 assists), believes that things will turn around at some point.

On Wednesday, Fiala, who landed in Los Angeles via Sweden, Nasville and Minnesota in 2022, will play his 700th NHL game. On Friday, fellow Nati player Roman Josi will play his 1000th game. Nino Niederreiter also recently broke this mark. "That's very cool," says Fiala about the performance of his Nati colleagues. He could say positive things about both of them for hours, he enthuses.

Niederreiter "was always top" and that helped him to be a role model for the youngsters. "When I was little, the national team and the NHL were always a dream, a goal. Now we're more NHL players. I hope that gives more room for the young Swiss," says Fiala.

Nino Niederreiter, Roman Josi and Kevin Fiala are making a good case in the NHL. IMAGO/CTK Photo

Josi is an "unbelievable person". Not only because his compatriot helped him settle in in Nashville. "When Josi is there - like at the 2024 World Championships in Prague - you can feel it in the room. The aura he has - he's a born leader and captain," emphasizes Fiala, who is "incredibly happy for the two of them."

"That's certainly one of my goals too. Let's see how long my career lasts. I want to stay in the NHL as long as possible. I'm still relatively young, so hopefully I won't have to return soon," jokes the 29-year-old.