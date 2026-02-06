For the rest of the tournament, the national field hockey team will have to make do without Kevin Fiala, who injured his lower leg in the game against Canada and has already undergone surgery. He will be out for at least two months, according to his club, the Los Angeles Kings.

The franchise from Los Angeles writes that the player from eastern Switzerland will be re-examined after the regular season, which ends on April 16. The Kings will sorely miss the player from eastern Switzerland in the battle for a playoff spot. With 18 goals and 22 assists, Fiala is once again one of the team's most productive players this season.

According to a statement from the LA Kings, the 29-year-old has suffered "fractures" in his lower left leg. It is questionable whether the key player will be fit again before the home World Championships (15 to 31 May). Fiala reported from hospital on Sunday evening: "Not the ending I had in mind for my first Olympic Games. Many thanks to everyone for getting in touch. I really appreciate the support. Good luck to my team, go get them!"