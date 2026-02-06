  1. Residential Customers
2026 Olympics in the ticker Fiala reports from hospital - could she also be out of the World Championships? ++ Defeat for Swiss curlers

Jan Arnet

16.2.2026

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina
The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Medals within reach: the Swiss women's field hockey team make it to the semi-finals against Finland!

Medals within reach: the Swiss women's field hockey team make it to the semi-finals against Finland!

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. A Brazilian leap of joy from Lucas Pinheiro Braathen. Marco Odermatt and Loïc Meillard also applaud.

A Brazilian leap of joy from Lucas Pinheiro Braathen. Marco Odermatt and Loïc Meillard also applaud.

Image: Keystone

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. The Australian top favorite Scotty James falls twice in the halfpipe and ultimately takes silver.

The Australian top favorite Scotty James falls twice in the halfpipe and ultimately takes silver.

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Snowboard crossers Lea Casta, Jana Fischer and Pia Zerkholdsorgen (from left to right) give each other no quarter.

Snowboard crossers Lea Casta, Jana Fischer and Pia Zerkholdsorgen (from left to right) give each other no quarter.

Image: Keystone

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. The ice hockey players from Sweden and Finland give each other a run for their money.

The ice hockey players from Sweden and Finland give each other a run for their money.

Image: Keystone

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Completely exhausted: The cross-country stars after the 10 km race. Only Mateo Lorenzo Sauma from Argentina stays on his feet.

Completely exhausted: The cross-country stars after the 10 km race. Only Mateo Lorenzo Sauma from Argentina stays on his feet.

Image: Keystone

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Great Britain's Andrew Musgrave has his own tactics for dealing with the comparatively warm temperatures in Tesero.

Great Britain's Andrew Musgrave has his own tactics for dealing with the comparatively warm temperatures in Tesero.

Image: Keystone

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Cross-country skier Stevenson Savart from Haiti finishes 79th over 10 km - leaving 34 runners behind him.

Cross-country skier Stevenson Savart from Haiti finishes 79th over 10 km - leaving 34 runners behind him.

Image: Keystone

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo's joy at having just won his eighth Olympic gold medal is clear to see.

Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo's joy at having just won his eighth Olympic gold medal is clear to see.

Image: Keystone

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Felix Roussel (left), Jens van 't Wout (right) and Liu Shaoang don't give away a single meter in short track.

Felix Roussel (left), Jens van 't Wout (right) and Liu Shaoang don't give away a single meter in short track.

Image: Keystone

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. The resurrection of the "tigress": Federica Brignone makes skiing history with her Olympic miracle.

The resurrection of the "tigress": Federica Brignone makes skiing history with her Olympic miracle.

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Franjo Von Allmen doesn't know exactly how he feels about his first Olympic Games.

Franjo Von Allmen doesn't know exactly how he feels about his first Olympic Games.

Image: Keystone

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. This is what it looks like when Canada's goalkeeper Ann-Renee Desbiens has to admit defeat.

This is what it looks like when Canada's goalkeeper Ann-Renee Desbiens has to admit defeat.

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Luck in the game, luck in love: Olympic slopestyle champion Birk Ruud is congratulated by his girlfriend Tonje Frigstad.

Luck in the game, luck in love: Olympic slopestyle champion Birk Ruud is congratulated by his girlfriend Tonje Frigstad.

Image: Keystone

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Ilia Malinin shows what he can do.

Ilia Malinin shows what he can do.

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. The American Corinne Stoddard can no longer hold on and falls.

The American Corinne Stoddard can no longer hold on and falls.

Image: Keystone

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Swiss 4 wins: Marco Odermatt (silver), Tanguy Nef (gold), Franjo von Allmen (gold) and Loic Meillard (silver).

Swiss 4 wins: Marco Odermatt (silver), Tanguy Nef (gold), Franjo von Allmen (gold) and Loic Meillard (silver).

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Sofia Val and Asaf Kazimov during the ice dance.

Sofia Val and Asaf Kazimov during the ice dance.

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Italian goalkeeper Gabriella Durante looks for the puck.

Italian goalkeeper Gabriella Durante looks for the puck.

Image: AP

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Franjo von Allmen bows to Tanguy Nef - the two win gold in the combined team event.

Franjo von Allmen bows to Tanguy Nef - the two win gold in the combined team event.

Image: Keystone

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Mathilde Gremaud already has the gold medal in the bag. So she can celebrate her last run in slopestyle with the Swiss flag.

Mathilde Gremaud already has the gold medal in the bag. So she can celebrate her last run in slopestyle with the Swiss flag.

Image: Keystone

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Taking a deep breath: Marco Odermatt after the downhill in the team combined.

Taking a deep breath: Marco Odermatt after the downhill in the team combined.

Image: Keystone

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Is it Hulk? Is it Mario Balotelli? No. It's the Austrian Benjamin Karl after his victory in the parallel giant slalom in snowboarding.

Is it Hulk? Is it Mario Balotelli? No. It's the Austrian Benjamin Karl after his victory in the parallel giant slalom in snowboarding.

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. The Olimpia delle Tofane women's ski slope on Sunday evening.

The Olimpia delle Tofane women's ski slope on Sunday evening.

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Sweet! Swiss curler Yannick Schwaller shows his son how it's done.

Sweet! Swiss curler Yannick Schwaller shows his son how it's done.

Image: Keystone

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. This is what focus looks like: Marjorie Lajoie and Zachary Lagha (Canada) in figure skating.

This is what focus looks like: Marjorie Lajoie and Zachary Lagha (Canada) in figure skating.

Image: Keystone

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Nils Rhyner needs new skis after his fall.

Nils Rhyner needs new skis after his fall.

Image: Keystone

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Has James Bond vibes: Israeli downhill skier Barnabas Szollos is being followed by a drone.

Has James Bond vibes: Israeli downhill skier Barnabas Szollos is being followed by a drone.

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. China's Peixuan Wang is on her sled with a rather critical eye.

China's Peixuan Wang is on her sled with a rather critical eye.

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Swiss freestyle skier Sarah Höfflin loses a ski in the middle of a jump.

Swiss freestyle skier Sarah Höfflin loses a ski in the middle of a jump.

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Franjo von Allmen finishes first in the downhill ahead of two Italians - no wonder he gets into trouble with the police. Lucky for Franjo: they just want a selfie.

Franjo von Allmen finishes first in the downhill ahead of two Italians - no wonder he gets into trouble with the police. Lucky for Franjo: they just want a selfie.

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Dorothea Wierer during biathlon training.

Dorothea Wierer during biathlon training.

Image: IMAGO/Bildbyran

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Hard to find: Delia Durrer in the thick snow in Cortina. (KEYSTONE/Jean-Christophe Bott)...

Hard to find: Delia Durrer in the thick snow in Cortina. (KEYSTONE/Jean-Christophe Bott)...

Image: KEYSTONE

The starting signal for the 2026 Olympic Games has been given! In our daily ticker, we'll keep you up to date with the most important events and results in Milan and Cortina.

16.02.2026, 07:55

16.02.2026, 13:35

The most important competitions, races and decisions of the day

  • 12.42 pm: Short track, 1000 m women
  • 13.30: Alpine skiing, men's slalom, 2nd run
  • 20.00: Figure skating, pairs free skating
  • 20.15: Freestyle skiing, Big Air women, heat 3
  • 20.23: Ski jumping, men's super team, 3rd round
  • 9.04 pm: Bobsleigh, women's monobob, heat 4
  • 21.10 hrs: Ice field hockey semi-final women Canada - Switzerland
Show more
  • Liveticker
    New posts
  • Liveticker closed

  • Field hockey team in round of 16 against Italy

    The Swiss ice hockey team will play host nation Italy in the round of 16 on Tuesday. The other games are: Germany - France, Sweden - Latvia and Czech Republic - Denmark.

    The Swiss finished the preliminary round in fifth place in their group after beating the Czech Republic 4-3 after extra time. They will therefore face Italy, the worst team in the preliminary round - the top four teams go straight through to the quarter-finals. The hosts lost all three games, including an 11-0 defeat against Finland. The last time the Swiss lost to the Italians was at the 1995 World Cup (2:3), the year they were relegated. Since then, there have been ten wins and one draw, namely at the 2006 Olympic Games in Turin (3-3).

    If the Swiss win on Tuesday in the smaller arena - the game kicks off at 12.10 p.m. - they will face the current Olympic champions Finland in the quarter-finals, as they did four years ago in Beijing. Back then they lost 1:5.

  • Fiala reports back from hospital - could she be ruled out of the home World Championships?

    For the rest of the tournament, the national field hockey team will have to make do without Kevin Fiala, who injured his lower leg in the game against Canada and has already undergone surgery. He will be out for at least two months, according to his club, the Los Angeles Kings.

    The franchise from Los Angeles writes that the player from eastern Switzerland will be re-examined after the regular season, which ends on April 16. The Kings will sorely miss the player from eastern Switzerland in the battle for a playoff spot. With 18 goals and 22 assists, Fiala is once again one of the team's most productive players this season.

    According to a statement from the LA Kings, the 29-year-old has suffered "fractures" in his lower left leg. It is questionable whether the key player will be fit again before the home World Championships (15 to 31 May). Fiala reported from hospital on Sunday evening: "Not the ending I had in mind for my first Olympic Games. Many thanks to everyone for getting in touch. I really appreciate the support. Good luck to my team, go get them!"

  • The most important Olympic news

    ;

  • The medal table

    • Show more
