The starting signal for the 2026 Olympic Games has been given! In our daily ticker, we'll keep you up to date with the most important events and results in Milan and Cortina.
The most important competitions, races and decisions of the day
- 10.00 am: Alpine skiing, men's slalom, 1st run
- 12.42 p.m.: Short track, 1000 m women
- 13.30: Alpine skiing, men's slalom, 2nd run
- 20.00: Figure skating, pairs free skating
- 20.15: Freestyle skiing, Big Air women, heat 3
- 20.23: Ski jumping, men's super team, 3rd round
- 9.04 pm: Bobsleigh, women's monobob, heat 4
- 21.10 hrs: Ice field hockey semi-final women Canada - Switzerland
-
Liveticker
-
Liveticker closed
-
Field hockey team in round of 16 against Italy
The Swiss ice hockey team will play host nation Italy in the round of 16 on Tuesday. The other games are: Germany - France, Sweden - Latvia and Czech Republic - Denmark.
The Swiss finished the preliminary round in fifth place in their group after beating the Czech Republic 4-3 after extra time. They will therefore face Italy, the worst team in the preliminary round - the top four teams go straight through to the quarter-finals. The hosts lost all three games, including an 11-0 defeat against Finland. The last time the Swiss lost to the Italians was at the 1995 World Cup (2:3), the year they were relegated. Since then, there have been ten wins and one draw, namely at the 2006 Olympic Games in Turin (3-3).
If the Swiss win on Tuesday in the smaller arena - the game kicks off at 12.10 p.m. - they will face the current Olympic champions Finland in the quarter-finals, as they did four years ago in Beijing. Back then they lost 1:5.
-
Fiala reports back from hospital - could she be ruled out of the home World Championships?
For the rest of the tournament, the national field hockey team will have to make do without Kevin Fiala, who injured his lower leg in the game against Canada and has already undergone surgery. He will be out for at least two months, according to his club, the Los Angeles Kings.
The franchise from Los Angeles writes that the player from eastern Switzerland will be re-examined after the regular season, which ends on April 16. The Kings will sorely miss the player from eastern Switzerland in the battle for a playoff spot. With 18 goals and 22 assists, Fiala is once again one of the team's most productive players this season.
According to a statement from the LA Kings, the 29-year-old has suffered "fractures" in his lower left leg. It is questionable whether the key player will be fit again before the home World Championships (15 to 31 May). On Sunday evening, Fiala reported from hospital: "Not the end I had in mind for my first Olympic Games. Many thanks to everyone for getting in touch. I really appreciate the support. Good luck to my team, go get them!"
-
The most important Olympic news
-
The medal table