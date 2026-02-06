The Swiss ice hockey team will play host nation Italy in the round of 16 on Tuesday. The other games are: Germany - France, Sweden - Latvia and Czech Republic - Denmark.

The Swiss finished the preliminary round in fifth place in their group after beating the Czech Republic 4-3 after extra time. They will therefore face Italy, the worst team in the preliminary round - the top four teams go straight through to the quarter-finals. The hosts lost all three games, including an 11-0 defeat against Finland. The last time the Swiss lost to the Italians was at the 1995 World Cup (2:3), the year they were relegated. Since then, there have been ten wins and one draw, namely at the 2006 Olympic Games in Turin (3-3).

If the Swiss win on Tuesday in the smaller arena - the game kicks off at 12.10 p.m. - they will face the current Olympic champions Finland in the quarter-finals, as they did four years ago in Beijing. Back then they lost 1:5.