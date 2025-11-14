The Los Angeles Kings continue their good run in the NHL. Kevin Fiala once again plays a central role in the 4:3 win after overtime in Toronto.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Fiala scored his ninth goal in the 18th game of the season, his third in a row and four of the last five games. Whenever the forward from eastern Switzerland scored in this period, Los Angeles also won.

The Kings trailed 0:2 and 2:3 on their visit to Toronto despite a clear advantage in chances. Fiala converted a rebound in the middle third to make it 2:2, confirming his strong form. Quinton Byfield decided the game in extra time with a wonderful direct shot.

Lian Bichsel celebrated a 7-0 victory in Montreal with the Dallas Stars. The defenseman from Solothurn recorded his second assist of the season on his team's third goal in the middle period after ideally initiating a counterattack. It was Dallas' fourth win in a row.

Philip Kurashev was once again defeated by the San Jose Sharks after four wins in a row. They suffered a 2-0 defeat in Calgary.