NHL highlights in the video Fiala sets a record - Niederreiter scores and is the qualifier winner

SDA

13.4.2025 - 08:16

Kevin Fiala sets a personal record with goals numbers 33 and 34. He leads the Los Angeles Kings to a 5-4 home win in the top game against the Colorado Avalanche.

Keystone-SDA

13.04.2025, 08:16

Kevin Fiala first made it 2-0 for the Kings after seven minutes in overtime - with a Sunday wrist shot on Saturday night. In the 53rd minute, Fiala doubled the score to make it 5-3 and secure L.A.'s victory. It was the seventh time this season that Fiala has scored two goals in the same game - and the fifth time since February.

Fiala has never scored 34 goals in an NHL season. Three years ago, he scored 33 goals for the Minnesota Wild.

Niederreiter scores - Jets secure qualifying win

The Winnipeg Jets and Nino Niederreiter even had something to celebrate before the start of the playoffs. Winnipeg prevailed in Chicago 5:4 after a penalty shootout and secured the qualification victory in the Western Conference. Niederreiter initiated the turnaround with his 17th goal of the season to tie the game at 1-2 in the 32nd minute.

