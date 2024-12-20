Shouts out his joy: Kevin Fiala of the Los Angeles Kings. Picture: Keystone

Kevin Fiala shines as a two-goal scorer in the NHL. The St. Gallen forward scored the first and last goal of the game in the Los Angeles Kings' 7:3 away win against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Fiala opened the scoring in the 11th minute when he faked out the opposing goalie with a feint after receiving a through pass from Phillip Danault. Fiala's second goal with just under two and a half minutes remaining was even more beautifully executed. After a series of passes over several stations, the MVP of the last World Cup converted a backhand pass from Alex Laferriere from behind the opposing goal to make it 7:3.

It was goals number 11 and 12 of the season for Fiala and the eighth win in the last ten games for the in-form Los Angeles Kings.

Meier defeats Merzlikins

Timo Meier was also among the scorers on Friday night. The Appenzell forward scored the 2:3 in the New Jersey Devils' 4:2 defeat away from home against the Columbus Blue Jackets. The goal with just over a minute and a half to go came off a deflection and was the eleventh of the season for Meier, who was annoyed after the game about his team's lack of chances. "We were close at the end, but it's almost as if we started scoring too late." The Eastern Conference leaders were 3-0 down with three minutes remaining and repeatedly despaired of former Lugano goalie Elvis Merzlikins, who saved 40 shots on goal.

Nashville shot down by Crosby/Rust

Pius Suter and the Vancouver Canucks also suffered a 3-1 defeat in Las Vegas. The Nashville Predators, without their still-injured captain Roman Josi, were beaten 4-5 at home by the Pittsburgh Penguins after overtime. Captain Sidney Crosby (1 goal, 3 assists) and Bryan Rust (2 goals, 2 assists) stood out for the visitors with four scoring points each.