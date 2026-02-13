Kevin Fiala has to be stretchered off shortly before the end of the game. KEYSTONE

Canada wins 5:1 against Switzerland and is already the winner of Group A. Pius Suter scored the only goal for Patrick Fischer's team. The game against the Czech Republic is still to come on Sunday.

Andreas Lunghi

"It's a tournament of absolute superlatives and we're right in the middle of it," Nati coach Patrick Fischer told blue News ahead of the Olympic tournament. In their second game, Switzerland will face the best in the world: the NHL stars from Canada.

Already in the 1st minute there is a clatter behind Akira Schmid, who is given preference over Leonardo Genoni. The disk bounces against the right crossbar, but does not find its way into the goal.

It's a different story in the 5th minute. Superstar Connor McDavid scores on the power play to give the Canadians an early lead. Schmid is not rattled and shows all his skills in the 7th minute when he saves a shot from Sidney Crosby lying on the ground with his foot. In the 11th minute, however, the goalkeeper had to reach behind him again as Thomas Harley increased his lead.

Canada clearly superior

The Swiss keep up with the Canadians' pace and don't hide in offense either. Pius Suter, Nino Niederreiter and Timo Meier have good chances, but fail to put the ball in the net. They manage to do so in the 13th minute in the powerplay. Sven Andrighetto hits the crossbar, Suter dusts off Logan Thompson.

Denis Malgin and Andrea Glauser do not appear again after the first break. They were injured in the opening third. They do not see Canada pick up the pace in the second period.

In the 25th minute, Schmid scores for the third time. McDavid spins, MacKinnon passes and Macklin Celebrini scores into the left corner. It is the 19-year-old's second goal of the tournament.

The chances for the Swiss are becoming rarer, the Canadians are too strong. As against France, the ice comrades put themselves in additional trouble with numerous penalties. In the middle third, however, they don't concede a goal in the box play.

Shortly before the second buzzer, the Swiss once again show themselves in front of their opponents' goal. Philipp Kurashev misses the follow-up goal in two attempts.

Big worries about Kevin Fiala

Switzerland came out of the dressing room well and put a lot of pressure on the forwards at the start of the final period. Michael Fora comes closest to making it 2:3, but only hits the crossbar.

In the 48th minute, the Swiss had to bury all their hopes when Sidney Crosby made it 4:1 for the Canadians. Nathan Mackinnon sealed the deal in the 54th minute.

An unfortunate scene occurred in the 58th minute. Tom Wilson falls on the Swiss player's left leg in a duel with Kevin Fiala. The 29-year-old is unable to get up and has to be carried off on a stretcher. An exact diagnosis has not yet been determined.

After this victory, Canada is already the winner of Group A and advances to the quarter-finals. Switzerland will play the Czech Republic on Sunday afternoon for second place and a good starting position for the quarter-final qualification.

Telegram

Milan, Santagiulia Arena. - 11'510 spectators (sold out). - SR Hribik/O'Rourke (CZE/CAN), Ankerstjerne/Brisebois (DEN/CAN). - Goals: 6. McDavid (MacKinnon, Makar/exclusion Kukan) 1:0. 11. Harley (McDavid, Wilson) 2:0. 13. Suter (Andrighetto, Kukan/exclusion Horvat) 2:1. 25. Celebrini (MacKinnon) 3:1. 48. Crosby (Marner, Makar) 4:1. 54. MacKinnon (McDavid, Celebrini) 5:1. - Penalties: 2 times 2 minutes against Canada, 3 times 2 minutes against Switzerland.

Canada: Thompson; Makar, Toews; Parayko, Theodore; Doughty, Harley; Sansheim; Wilson, McDavid, Celebrini; Suzuki, MacKinnon, Hagel; Stone, Crosby, Marner; Reinhart, Horvat, Jarvis; Bennett.

Switzerland: Schmid; Glauser, Josi; Kukan, Siegenthaler; Marti, Moser; Fora; Meier, Hischier, Fiala; Niederreiter, Malgin, Andrighetto; Thürkauf, Suter, Kurashev; Riat, Jäger, Bertschy; Schmid.

Remarks: Switzerland without Berni and Knak (both overtime), Genoni (substitute goalie) and Berra (overtime goalie). - Post/bar shots: 1st (0:47) post shot Theodore. - Shots: Canada 39 (13-14-12); Switzerland 25 (10-6-9). - Power-play conversion: Canada 1/3; Switzerland 1/2.

Outlook Switzerland will face the Czech Republic on Sunday afternoon. Canada will face France at the end of the group stage.

Conclusion 3rd period Switzerland come out of the dressing room well and put a lot of pressure on the forwards at the start of the final period. Michael Fora comes closest to making it 2:3, but only hits the crossbar. In the 48th minute, the Swiss had to bury all their hopes when Sidney Crosby made it 4:1 for the Canadians. Nathan Mackinnon sealed the deal in the 54th minute. An unfortunate scene occurred in the 58th minute. Tom Wilson falls on the Swiss player's left leg in a duel with Kevin Fiala. The 29-year-old is unable to get up and has to be carried off on a stretcher. An exact diagnosis has not yet been determined. After this victory, Canada is already the winner of Group A and advances to the quarter-finals. Switzerland will play the Czech Republic on Sunday afternoon for second place and a good starting position for quarter-final qualification.

60th minute End of the game Canada wins 5:1 against Switzerland and is already the group winner.



🚨: Suter



Défaite contre le Canada lors du deuxième match des Jeux olympiques.



Sconfitta contro il Canada nella seconda partita dei Giochi olimpici.

59th minute The game continues, but nothing can be heard in the stands. Everyone is in shock.

58th minute The whole arena stands and applauds as Fiala is carried off the ice on a stretcher. Great gesture by the Canadian team: all the players stand on the ice and hit the ice with their sticks.

58th minute Fiala is still on the ice. Meanwhile, the medical team is on the ice with a stretcher. The Swiss player is not moving his left leg. Wilson fell on his leg after a check and it twisted.

58th minute Fiala remains dazed after a check and holds his left leg. That doesn't look good at all. That would be a very bad loss.

57th minute The air is out in this game. Canada have clearly slowed down.

54th minute Goal for Canada, 5:1 by Nathan MacKinnon The next superstar scores. Celebrini steals the disk from Kukan in the Swiss zone. McDavid takes a direct shot on goal, Schmid lets it bounce forward and Nathan MacKinnon dusts it off.

52nd minute Meier misses the disk in the middle zone and Stone runs alone towards Schmid. The goalkeeper fends off the Canadian's attempt with his stick hand.

51st minute 2-minute penalty against Macklin Celebrini (Canada) Celebrini brings Moser down with a leg and is sent to the penalty bench for 2 minutes.

50th minute Is this already the decider or does Switzerland still have an answer in store? With a win, the Canadians would already be group winners and qualify directly for the quarter-finals.

48th minute Goal for Canada, 4:1 by Sidney Crosby The Swiss' run is brought to a screeching halt. Canada establishes itself in the zone. Marner skates through the high slot and plays a sharp pass in front of the goal. Sidney Crosby beats Riat and directs the puck into the goal.

47th minute Shot on the crossbar! Switzerland pushes the pace and creates two great chances. Fora hammers the puck against the crossbar. The puck remains in the Canadians' zone and the defender fails to beat Thompson.

46th minute Kukan shoots from the blue line. His wrist shot gets stuck in the turmoil, Meier reacts the quickest, but can't put the puck on goal.

45th minute Long phase without interruptions, Canada has taken control of the game again. Celebrini skates into the zone on the left and leaves a chance for Toews. He shoots past the goal on the left.

43rd minute Switzerland is trying very hard in these first minutes of the 3rd period. But the first chance belongs to the Canadians. Jarvis runs away from everyone, but gets stuck on Schmid. The goalkeeper continues to show a strong performance.

41st minute Start of 3rd period The 3rd period is underway!

Conclusion 2nd period Denis Malgin and Andrea Glauser no longer appear after the first break. They were injured in the first period. They don't see Canada pick up the pace in the second period. In the 25th minute, Schmid scores for the third time. McDavid spins, MacKinnon passes and Macklin Celebrini scores into the left corner. It is the 19-year-old's second goal of the tournament. The chances for the Swiss are becoming rarer, the Canadians are too strong. As against France, the ice comrades put themselves in additional trouble with numerous penalties. In the middle third, however, they do not concede a goal in the box play. Shortly before the second buzzer, the Swiss once again show themselves in front of their opponents' goal. Philipp Kurashev misses the follow-up goal in two attempts.

20th minute End of 2nd period The next great chance for Kurashev. Riat plays the pass from behind the goal into the slot and Kurashev misses from point-blank range. Canada leads 3:1 after two periods.

20th minute The last minute of the middle third has begun. Kurashev captures the puck in the middle zone and launches a counter-attack. He aims for the left crossbar, but only hits Thompson's catching hand. Riat would have skated in the middle.

38th minute Shot at the post! The Canadians pass too quickly to the Swiss and Celebrini hammers the shot to the right post from the right face-off circle. Niederreiter is back on the ice.

37th minute The Swiss play a rather passive box play and let the Canadians play on the outside. A shot from the blue line by Makar is harmless for Schmid.

36th minute 2-minute penalty against Nino Niederreiter (Switzerland) Niederreiter hits Sanheim on the head with an elbow check. The Swiss player is sent to the penalty bench for 2 minutes.

36th minute For the first time something like emotions arise. Josi and Wilson clash. The scuffle is quickly broken up.

34th minute The Canadians are clearly ahead in the shots on goal stats with 22:14. Thompson has only had to fend off five shots so far in this second period.

33rd minute Switzerland has to suffer more in this middle third. The Canadians are firmly in control. Offensive action by the Swiss has become scarce.

31st minute McDavid captures the puck in the neutral zone and immediately launches a counter-attack. He skates into the Swiss zone on the left wing and plays a cross-ice pass to the right post to MacKinnon, who is skating with him. Schmid shifts at lightning speed and prevents worse.

30th minute Hischier is hit in the face by Bennett's stick in the neutral zone - the referee's whistle remains silent. The Swiss fans in the stands show their displeasure with a concert of whistles.

28th minute Hischier wins the disc in the neutral zone and skates alone towards Thompson on the left wing. He just misses his wrist shot. Fora is back on the ice.

27th minute The Canadians can start their power play immediately. MacKinnon has space and time on the right side and tests Schmid with a powerful wrist shot. The goalkeeper defends with his catching hand.

26th minute 2-minute penalty against Michael Fora (Switzerland) Fora tackles Stone in his own slot and hits him in the face with his stick. The HC Davos defender is sent to the cool box for 2 minutes.

25th minute Goal for Canada, 3:1 by Macklin Celebrini McDavid whirls around in the left corner of the offensive zone and the Swiss can't separate him from the ice. He leaves it for MacKinnon, who passes back to Macklin Celebrini. He shoots directly into the left corner.

24th minute Canada is complete again, this time Switzerland can't take advantage of the powerplay.

23rd minute The Swiss start the powerplay and let the ice run. Riat and Kurashev have shots from the slot. Thompson fends off everything that comes his way.

22nd minute 2-minute penalty against Shea Theodore (Canada) Theodore threads his stick at Fiala and brings him down. 2-minute penalty against the Canadian.

21st minute Bad news for Switzerland: Andrea Glauser and Denis Malgin will no longer be involved. They were injured in the first period.

21st minute Start of 2nd period On with the second period!

Conclusion 1st period "It's a tournament of absolute superlatives and we're right in the middle of it," Nati coach Patrick Fischer told blue News ahead of the Olympic tournament. In the very second game, Switzerland faced the best in the world: the NHL stars from Canada. Already in the 1st minute there is a clatter behind Akira Schmid, who is given preference over Leonardo Genoni. The disk bounces against the right crossbar, but does not find its way into the goal. It's a different story in the 5th minute. Superstar Connor McDavid scores on the power play to give the Canadians an early lead. Schmid is not rattled and shows all his skills in the 7th minute when he saves a shot from Sidney Crosby lying on the ground with his foot. In the 11th minute, however, the goalkeeper had to reach behind him again as Thomas Harley increased his tally. The Swiss keep up with the Canadians' pace and don't hide in offense either. Pius Suter, Nino Niederreiter and Timo Meier have good chances, but fail to put the disc in the net. They manage to do so in the 13th minute in the powerplay. Sven Andrighetto hits the crossbar, Suter dusts off Logan Thompson.

20th minute End of 1st period Canada leads Switzerland 2:1 after 20 minutes.

20th minute The last minute of the first period has already begun. Can Switzerland equalize before the first siren?

18th minute Canada establishes itself in the opposing zone. Suter works Stone away at the right post, who has the half-empty goal in front of him. The Canadian picks up the disk behind the baseline and plays Crosby in the slot. He takes a direct shot, but misses Schmid's goal on the left.

17th minute Timo Meier brings a bit of toughness into the game and hands out two solid checks in the same action. Canada is unimpressed so far.

15th minute Switzerland are not hiding and once again appear dangerously in front of Thompson. Niederreiter is played in from behind the goal in the slot and pokes in. However, the Canadian goalkeeper is on the spot.

14th minute Glauser takes the disk behind his own goal and doesn't see McDavid coming on the other side. He is checked hard by the superstar and has to be tended to on the players' bench. It was not a check to the head.

13th minute Goal for Switzerland, 2:1 by Pius Suter Powerplay goal! Switzerland are able to establish themselves in the second half of the penalty against Horvat. Andrighetto hammers the shot on goal from the right and Thompson deflects it onto the crossbar. Pius Suter is in the slot and successfully dusts it off.

12th minute There is no power play to be seen in the first minute of the overtime game. Canada keeps the Swiss far away from their own third.

11th minute 2-minute penalty against Bo Horvat (Canada) During the face-off after the goal, Horvat hits Suter in the face with his stick and is sent to the penalty bench for 2 minutes.

11th minute Goal for Canada, 2:0 by Thomas Harley Canada enters the zone on the right. McDavid draws three Swiss players and plays a cross-ice pass to the onrushing Thomas Harley. He finds the gap over Schmid's right shoulder with a powerful wrist shot.

11th minute The Canadians continue to push. MacKinnon is played in at the right post from behind the baseline and shoots directly. Schmid moves with him and is on the spot.

9th minute How do the Swiss react to the deficit? Like yesterday against France, they play aggressive forechecking. So far, the Canadians haven't given up possession in their own third.

7th minute Big save from Akira Schmid! Fiala loses the disk in the opponent's zone. Crosby skates in alone on Schmid, pulls the disc onto his backhand and lifts it over the goalkeeper. He lifts his left leg and makes a miraculous save.

6th minute Goal for Canada, 1:0 by Connor McDavid It's already happening! The powerplay is on and MacKinnon plays a cross-ice pass from the left to the right post, where Connor McDavid is free. He beats Schmid in the near corner.

6th minute 2-minute penalty against Dean Kukan (Switzerland) Kukan hits the glass at the opponent's blue line and stops Bennett's counter-attack by tripping him. He has to go to the penalty bench for 2 minutes.

5th minute Canada establishes itself in the Swiss zone for the first time. Celebrini curves around Schmid's goal and tries it at the left post. Marti clears the situation and gets the disk away.

4th minute Switzerland have a lot of possession in this starting phase and get their next chance. Fiala misses Meier's pass at the left post, but gets the puck back in the left corner. He passes to Meier in the high slot, who shoots just past the goal on the right.

2nd minute It's straight into action! Malgin skates with a lot of speed into the opponent's zone and plays Niederreiter from the left in the center. He tries to outplay Thompson, but can't get past the goalkeeper, who simply lies down.

1st minute After just a few seconds there is a clatter behind Akira Schmid. The goalkeeper misses a shot from the blue line and the shot hits the right crossbar.

1st minute Start of the game The game is underway!

Canada line-up Logan Thompson is between the posts. Brad Marchand and Josh Morissey are not in the squad compared to the Czech Republic game. Seth Jarvis and Travis Sanheim are replacing them.



Duel du vendredi. 🇨🇦#MilanoCortina2026 pic.twitter.com/5s4wWgwb99 — Hockey Canada (@HockeyCanada) February 13, 2026

Switzerland line-up There is only one change compared to the game against France: Akira Schmid replaces Leonardo Genoni in goal.



Unsere Aufstellung für das zweite Spiel gegen Kanada!🫡



Notre composition pour le deuxième match contre le Canada!💪



La nostra formazione per la seconda partita contro il Canada!🔥



ℹ️ Not dressed: Berra, Berni, Knak pic.twitter.com/voEmQqj9BO — Swiss Ice Hockey (@SwissIceHockey) February 13, 2026

Direct duels Following the Swiss' sensational triumph in Turin 2006, the two nations also met at the 2010 and 2018 Olympics. The Canadians came out on top in both games. The last clash was at the 2024 World Cup, where Switzerland prevailed 3:2 on penalties in the semi-final. A good omen for today's game?

Referee Jan Hribik from the Czech Republic and Dan O'Rourke from Canada will referee the game in the Arena Santa Giulia. The two head referees will be assisted by linesmen Albert Ankerstjerne from Denmark and David Brisebois from Canada.

Canada's form Sidney Crosby, Connor McDavid, Nathan MacKinnon, Macklin Celebrini - the Canadians' line-up makes the heart of every ice hockey fan beat faster. Coach Jon Cooper can draw from the full and even allows himself to leave a talent like Connor Bedard at home. And the star team already flexed its muscles in the first game against the Czech Republic. The final score was a clear 5:0. What will they show against Switzerland? The crème de la crème will be there These are the biggest ice hockey stars at the Olympics

Switzerland's form Switzerland against Canada at the Olympics - wasn't that something? Exactly, one of the biggest sensations in ice hockey. It was 2006, Switzerland won 2-0 against the great Canada thanks to a brace from Paul DiPietro - a naturalized Canadian. It was the first victory against the motherland of ice hockey at a major event. Will Patrick Fischer's team be inspired by this and pick up the next three points in Milan after Thursday's opening win against France? Another national team miracle in Italy? These were the biggest ice hockey sensations at the Olympics

Starting position "It's a tournament of absolute superlatives and we're right in the middle of it," said Nati coach Patrick Fischer in an interview with blue Sport ahead of the Olympic tournament. He was referring to the first participation of NHL stars since Sochi 2014. Canada has traveled to Italy with all its superstars - can Switzerland keep up?

Hello ... ... and welcome to the second matchday for the Swiss national ice hockey team. In the Arena Santa Giulia in Milan, they face Canada. The game starts at 9.10 pm and you can watch it live here!



🆚 CAN 🇨🇦

📍Milano Santa Giulia Ice Hockey Arena

⌚ 21:10 CET

📺 Live @ SRF | RTS | RSI#SIHF #MilanoCortina2026 #Olympics #zämefürdSchwiiz #ensemblepourlaSuisse #insiemeperlaSvizzera #insembelperlaSvizra pic.twitter.com/V4FNYYGkzF — Swiss Ice Hockey (@SwissIceHockey) February 13, 2026 Show more

