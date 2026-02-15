Patrick Fischer's team (r.) finishes the group phase in second place behind Canada. KEYSTONE

The Swiss ice hockey team wins the last group game against the Czech Republic 4:3 after overtime. Dean Kukan scores the important goal to secure second place in Group A for Switzerland.

Andreas Lunghi

Switzerland's last group game is about creating a good starting position for the knockout phase. To do so, they need a win against the Czech Republic to secure second place in Group A behind Canada.

In the absence of Kevin Fiala, Andrea Glauser and Denis Malgin, the Swiss got off to a furious start. They immediately create good chances, but miss them in the person of Nico Hischier and Philipp Kurashev.

It is an intense, hard-fought game. There is a lot at stake for both teams. The Czech Republic only managed a few offensive actions, but took immediate advantage of one of them in the 16th minute. Janis Moser loses the disc in the middle zone and ex-Ambri striker Filip Chlapik gives the Czechs the lead.

Shortly before the first break, Switzerland is playing with one man less. NHL star David Pastrnak hits the post and in return Moser misses the empty net after a rebound from Czech goalkeeper Dostal.

Quick response to the goal against

At the start of the middle third, Nico Hischier has two great chances alone in front of Dostal. The Czech goalkeeper wins both one-on-one duels. As a result, the interruptions increase and the big chances decrease. The game remained very intense and Switzerland once again conceded too many penalties.

It became dangerous while short-handed in the 35th minute. Pastrnak has the 2:0 for the Czechs on his stick, but Roman Josi intervenes with his tool and saves for the beaten Genoni.

Nati captain Josi shows up two minutes later in the forward movement and scores the equalizer somewhat luckily. His pass bounces off a Czech's skate and into the goal. The Swiss didn't care, as they kept up the pressure and turned the game around in the 39th minute with Timo Meier's powerplay goal.

Dean Kukan becomes the match winner

Switzerland had the game under control for a long time in the 3rd period. Then, in the 47th minute, there was a disagreement between Jäger and Genoni, which led to Radim Simek equalizing.

The Swiss reply was not long in coming. Pius Suter made it 3:2 just 90 seconds later and put the Nati back in front. The lead lasted until the 58th minute. The Czech Republic took full risk and took their goalkeeper off. The risk was rewarded with a late and beautifully played equalizer from Martin Necas.

The Swiss took control of the game in extra time and Dean Kukan scored the winner in the 62nd minute. With the 4:3 win after extra time, Switzerland secured second place in Group A behind Canada and can hope for a weaker opponent in the quarter-final qualifiers on Tuesday.

