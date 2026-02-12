The busiest man at the Olympic Games! 👨‍💼🧑‍💼



Benoît Richaud is omnipresent at the Olympics. The French choreographer is looking after 16 figure skaters from 13 countries - and is attracting attention with his constantly changing team jackets.

In the short program alone, seven of his protégés were on the ice, as there is no rule against multiple coaching in figure skating.

Richaud describes his organizationally complex and emotionally exhausting job as a challenge. Show more

Benoît Richaud was once a figure skater himself. In 2009, the Frenchman and his partner came 19th at the European Championships. But it is impossible to imagine the scene without Richaud. The man with the distinctive bald head is omnipresent - including at the Winter Games in Italy.

Richaud has made a name for himself as an outstanding choreographer and coach. No wonder, then, that all the athletes are clamoring for his services. And since there are no rules in figure skating that prohibit the multiple employment of an official, the 38-year-old is in constant use.

On Tuesday evening, seven of his athletes were in action in the short program. In total, Richard looks after 16 athletes from 13 countries. As a result, he is often in the picture. And is captured by the cameras wearing various team jackets.

"Emotionally exhausting job"

"People laugh because I usually always wear black. And now everyone is wondering how it is possible that we see Benoit in different colors," Richaud tells the BBC.

The many changes of clothes require a great deal of organization on his part. "I usually put everything in the figure skater's dressing room," says the French choreographer. If that doesn't work, there is a team leader or manager who helps him out and keeps and hands over the jackets.

His job is "emotionally very exhausting", after all, things are going well for some athletes, but worse for others. Five athletes have qualified for the men's final on Sunday - two of them will be coached by Richard. At least his workload in the box will be limited.

