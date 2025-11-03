Ilia Malinin performed six quadruple jumps at Skate Canada. Keystone

Figure skating star Ilia Malinin set a freestyle world record at Skate Canada in Saskatoon with a spectacular aerial show.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The 20-year-old American received 228.97 points for his performance and improved his own record by 1.18 points. The world champion performed six successful quadruple jumps.

"It almost felt like I was on autopilot," said Malinin. With the short program and free skate, Malinin scored 333.81 points. He therefore missed the record set by Olympic champion and compatriot Nathan Chen in 2019 by one and a half points. Nevertheless, Malinin is currently skating in a league of his own: in his twelfth victory in a row, he distanced second-placed Estonian Aleksandr Selevko by 76.60 points.

