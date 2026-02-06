Swiss women's teams have been world curling champions ten times, but never Olympic champions. Silvana Tirinzoni, Alina Pätz and the lead players Selina Witschonke and Carole Howald want to change this and become the first Swiss women's team - and second overall after the men around skip Patrick Hürlimann at the sport's Olympic return in 1998 - to win gold. The final starts at 11.05 am.