The starting signal for the 2026 Olympic Games has been given! In our daily ticker, we'll keep you up to date with the most important events and results in Milan and Cortina.
The most important competitions, races and decisions of the day
- 10.00 am: 4-man bobsleigh (M), 3rd run (3 Swiss teams)
- 10.00 am: Cross-country skiing 50 km mass start (with Nadja Kälin)
- 10.40 am: Ski Freestyle Halfpipe
- 11.05 am: Women's curling final (Switzerland - Sweden)
- 12.15 p.m.: Four-man bobsleigh (M), decision (3 Swiss teams)
- 14.10: Men's ice hockey final (Canada - USA)
-
LivetickerNew posts
-
Liveticker closed
-
Curling final: Switzerland - Sweden
Swiss women's teams have been world curling champions ten times, but never Olympic champions. Silvana Tirinzoni, Alina Pätz and the lead players Selina Witschonke and Carole Howald want to change this and become the first Swiss women's team - and second overall after the men around skip Patrick Hürlimann at the sport's Olympic return in 1998 - to win gold. The final starts at 11.05 am.
-
End 2: Switzerland - Sweden
The Swiss have the last stone in the 2nd end. Can they equalize?
-
End 1: Switzerland - Sweden 0:2
Sweden has the right of the last stone. Meaning: Switzerland starts this Olympic final. Selina Witschonke lays the first stone. The Swedes make a house of two.
-
These are all the Swiss medal heroesAll Swiss Olympic medalsAll Swiss Olympic medals
-
The most important Olympic news
-
The medal table