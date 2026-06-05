Switzerland will play their preliminary round matches at the 2027 Ice Hockey World Championship in Düsseldorf. World champions Finland are in the same group.

This year's World Cup finalists Switzerland and Finland will meet again in the group stage at the 2027 World Championships in Germany.

This is the result of the grouping announced by the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) on Friday.

Coach Jan Cadieux's team will face defending champions Finland, Sweden, Latvia, Austria, Slovenia and promoted Ukraine in Group A. In addition, hosts Germany will be one of Switzerland's seven opponents in the preliminary round after swapping groups with Slovakia.

This swap means that Swiss fans could be treated to a special spectacle. The tournament will kick off with an opening match at the Arena auf Schalke in Gelsenkirchen on May 13, 2027 - one day before the official start of the World Cup.

Record world champions Canada, the USA, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Norway, Denmark, Hungary and second-placed Kazakhstan will compete in Group B in Mannheim.