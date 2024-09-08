With Thomas Badat, a Swiss abroad is stepping into the sawdust ring. Badat lives in Quebec, Canada, and wants to take on Giger and Co. in Appenzell. However, a glance at his statistics shows that the 27-year-old farmer, who speaks flawless Swiss German with a slight English accent, is unlikely to be a threat to the really bad guys.

Badat competed at the Swiss Wrestling Festival in Pratteln two years ago. On the second day of the competition, he was just a spectator. After losing four rounds out of four fights, he was already finished after the first day. In Zug 2019, his adventure at the Swiss nationals was also only four courses long. At least he managed to win with a flat throw in the third round.