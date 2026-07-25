On Sunday, the 113th Tour de France will end in Paris differently than planned. Instead of 133 km, only 89 km remain.

There will be another spectacle at Montmartre on Sunday

Due to the wildfires in the southwestern part of the country and the resulting need for emergency responders, the final stage will be significantly shortened and moved entirely to the capital.

The pros will start in Paris instead of the suburb of Thoiry. Two additional laps around the Champs-Élysées will be added, the organizers announced. The three ascents of Montmartre Hill will remain unchanged.