The Swiss ice hockey team will face Austria in the World Championship quarter-finals, who are in the top eight for the first time since 1994. Will Patrick Fischer's team live up to its role as favorites? Watch it live here.
-
Liveticker
-
Liveticker closed
-
47.
Penalty against Austria
The Swiss are now able to prove themselves in the power play once again. A good chance to make it half a dozen. So far, they have capitalized on two out of four overtime situations.
-
45.
Final third underway
The Nati take their foot off the gas pedal a little without losing control of the game - Genoni remains practically without work.
-
40.
End of 2nd period
The start of the 2nd period goes according to plan. Fiala scores shortly before the major penalty against Rohrer expires, Schmid immediately doubles his tally. The Swiss then play several times short-handed, but the 13th-ranked team in the world is too limited to capitalize. The Swiss regained their concentration towards the end of the third period. Now it's time to play out the last twenty minutes with confidence - and perhaps score a few more goals to boost their self-confidence.
-
38.
Siegenthaler and an Austrian on the bench
Now they play 4-on-4 and Siegenthaler and Kasper get into a fight. The Swiss can almost take advantage of the open ice, but miss top chances.
-
34.
Switzerland have to look for offense again
After several penalties, Switzerland finds its rhythm again with the game tied. Tyler Moy's shot is just short of a sixth goal.
-
31.
Swiss in luck
The Austrians show a strong power play for once. Peter Schneider, who used to play for Switzerland, hits the post with a powerful shot.
-
29.
Fiala also has to go into the box
Discipline is slipping a little - Fiala is now also sent off for a leg challenge.
-
27.
Swiss survive penalties
Genoni rarely has to intervene, Sandro Schmid almost has the best chance when he sets off alone but is narrowly beaten by Kickert.
-
26.
Penalty against Andrigehtto and Knak
The forward hooks his opponent with his leg and the ZSC professional is rightly sent to the bench for 2 minutes. As Simon Knak is also sent off shortly afterwards, the team is now double short-handed for over a minute.
-
25.
Schmid scores the fifth goal
After a shot, the disk stops in front of Kickert, Schmid pulls away and hits the top of the goal net.
-
24.
Fiala with the 4:0
The power play has no effect for a long time, but Fiala strikes 32 seconds before the penalty expires. When a shot goes wide of the goal, the forward reacts quickest and puts the puck in the net.
-
21.
Start of 2nd period
The Nati are allowed to start the second period with just under four minutes of overtime. Can Patrick Fischer's team score a fourth goal early on?
-
20.
End of 1st period: Strong Swiss team
A highly concentrated performance from the favorites here in Herning. The Swiss are deservedly leading 3:0 and Sven Andrighetto was unlucky - the ZSC pro only hit the net twice. Austria, the surprise quarter-finalists, are clearly shown their limits in the first period.
-
20.
Rohrer gets a five-minute penalty
After a cross-check by Vinzenz Roher on Sandro Schmid, the ZSC pro receives a five-minute penalty and has to go to the showers. There was a lot of frustration in the young Austrian's game.
-
17.
First short-handed situation no problem
Genoni has to survive a tricky scene, the rest is solved confidently by the Swiss.
-
15.
Glauser has to go to the bench
After a duel with Raffl, Glauser has to go to the penalty bench. What do the Ösis show when outnumbered?
-
14.
Jäger with the third strike
Even though Switzerland is not outnumbered, the Nati stars look like they have one more man on the ice against the helpless Austrians. Ken Jäger receives the puck from Niederreiter, can stroll calmly through the opposing third and flicks the puck dryly into the net.
-
12.
Meier scores to make it 2:0
The Nati are still on the powerplay when Fiala plays the puck across - Meier smashes the puck into the near corner from a turn. Well done!
-
10.
Second powerplay for Switzerland
The Swiss are able to set up their powerplay. However, Andrighetto only hits the post from close range - that should have been his eighth goal of the tournament.
-
8.
Swiss clearly superior
Patrick Fischer's team clearly set the tone - 7:0 shots on goal.
-
7.
Bertschy puts Switzerland in front
Captain Glauser ploughs his way through the opposition's defense and lays the puck back in a considered manner, the onrushing Bertschy only has to slide it into the wide-open goal. It is the Fribourg striker's first goal of the tournament.
-
5.
Fiala just hits the post
A strong power play by the Swiss: Fiala fails to hit the post, Timo Meier fails to beat Kickert from an acute angle. In the end, however, the superiority remains without a goal.
-
5.
First powerplay for Switzerland
The Swiss establish themselves in the opposing third in the opening phase. Dominic Zwerger has to go off after a foul.
-
1.
Swiss fans do not let the joy be spoiled
In the unfortunately sparsely filled stadium in Herning, the fans currently have to entertain themselves. It is unclear when the lighting problems will be fixed.
-
1.
Interruption - darkness in the Ösi sector
The stands behind the Austrian goal are in darkness. The referees interrupt the match because the lighting conditions are obviously not optimal.
-
1.
Niederreiter appears alone in front of Kickert
The NHL reinforcement appears in front of the opposing goal for the first time. The Grisons native could almost have given Switzerland the lead - there was little missing.
-
The Nati line-up - Genoni is back in goal
-
Hello ...
... and welcome to the World Cup quarter-final between Switzerland and Austria. The role of favorites is clear: The reigning runners-up from Switzerland have won their group and will face Austria, who finished fourth in Group A. While missing out on the quarter-finals would have been a bitter disappointment for the Swiss, reaching the last eight is already a minor sensation for our neighbors - the last time they achieved this was in 1994.