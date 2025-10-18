Showdown without sporting value, but for a lot of money: Jannik Sinner (left) wins against Carlos Alcaraz in the desert of Saudi Arabia and collects a total of 6 million dollars. Picture: Keystone

The Six Kings Slam show event attracts big money, and the two top stars of the scene also answer the call to Saudi Arabia. Jannik Sinner secures the jackpot with a total of 6 million dollars.

The world number two Jannik Sinner won the final of the controversial but top-class invitational tournament in Riyadh against the number one Carlos Alcaraz 6:2, 6:4. It was only the Italian's second victory in his last nine matches against Alcaraz the Spaniard. Previously, he had only won against Alcaraz in this year's Wimbledon final.

Sinner will receive 4.5 million US dollars for winning the tournament. Like each of the six invited top players, he had already pocketed 1.5 million dollars with his entry fee. For just three matches in Riyadh, Sinner thus receives a higher bonus than for a triumph at one of the four Grand Slam tournaments.

At the Six Kings Slam there are no world ranking points, no important title, no reputation to win - but a lot of money. For critics, however, the tennis tournament is also part of what is known as sportswashing, which the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia uses to distract attention from its human rights violations and improve its image.

In addition, the top players' complaints about the excessive strain they are under when they compete in exhibitions seem rather hollow. Alcaraz was recently absent from the (actually) prestigious Masters 1000 tournament in Shanghai, citing fatigue, while Sinner retired in the third round with cramps.

