As expected, the 2030 Ice Hockey World Championship will take place in Finland and Latvia. The world governing body has formally approved the joint bid from the two countries. There were no other bids.

Finland is one of the 2030 World Championship hosts with Helsinki. The tournament will be organized together with Latvia.

Finland and Latvia had already co-hosted the tournament in 2023. The decision also determined which Finnish city would host the games. It will be Helsinki - for Latvia it will be Riga. The tournament will run from May 17 to June 2, 2030.

In 2027, the World Cup will take place in Germany (Düsseldorf and Mannheim), in 2028 in France (Paris and Lyon) and in 2029 in Slovakia (Bratislava and Kosice).