Ex-wrestler Nöldi Forrer experienced the firecracker incident on the Schwägalp at first hand. Keystone

At the Schwägalp-Schwinget, the bang of a firecracker causes a moment of shock - much to the incomprehension of Nöldi Forrer. The perpetrator has now come forward. Those responsible for the Schwägalp-Schwinget are considering further measures.

Linus Hämmerli

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you There is a sudden bang during a wave of la-ola at the Schwägalp-Schwinget. A person in the stands sets off a firecracker.

In the meantime, "the perpetrator" has contacted those responsible and apologized for his behaviour, the organizers of the Schwägalp-Schwinget write in a statement. The OC is now examining whether and what measures need to be taken.

Nöldi Forrer speaks plainly about the incident on Thursday evening: "This kind of thing has no place in a wrestling arena." Show more

Sack knife, chopping board and glass bottles: All of this is allowed in a wrestling arena. There are few or no security guards on site. The festivities take place in a peaceful setting.

At the Schwägalp-Schwinget last Sunday, however, there was an unusual moment of shock. While the spectators were raising the mood in the arena with a wave of la-ola, there was a sudden explosion. A fan sets off a firecracker in the middle of the crowd, causing the wave of la-la-la to die down and triggering a wave of incomprehension.

Forrer: "If you can't even cut the cheese anymore ..."

"This kind of thing has no place in a wrestling arena," says Nöldi Forrer on Thursday evening at the "Fascination of Wrestling" dialog forum at the Verrucano in Mels SG. "That simply doesn't work. I have to be honest: that was 'a stupid bastard'." This person had not thought anything through.

The wrestling king of 2001 hopes that the incident will not have any consequences for the sport of wrestling. "If things like this continue to happen, then we will suddenly have the problem of having to carry out entry checks. And if you then have to take out the knife and can't even cut the cheese ... that would be crazy."

Daniel Bösch was also up close and personal. He agrees with Forrer: it's not possible. "I was startled when there was a sudden bang. I would never have thought that something like that could happen," says the 2011 Unspunnen winner at the Dialogue Forum.

Schwägalp-Schwinget takes a stand

Those responsible for the Schwägalp-Schwinget are also taking a stand on the incident. "The organizing committee condemns this incident in the strongest possible terms and expressly distances itself from such actions." The Schwägalp-Schwinget stands for tradition, fairness and respectful cooperation.

The person who set off the firecracker has since come forward. "The perpetrator has apologized for his behaviour," writes the OC of the Schwägalp-Schwinget in a statement provided to blue Sport.

It continues: "The organizing committee is now carefully examining whether and what measures need to be taken. The safety and well-being of all participants have top priority."

Certain safety measures are necessary at a major event such as Schwägalp, says OC President Andrea Abderhalden-Hämmerli. "Nevertheless, we want to continue to focus on personal responsibility and respect. If it turns out that additional controls are necessary, we would examine this carefully - but we hope that it won't be necessary," says the wife of three-time wrestling king Jörg Abderhalden.

The next major wrestling event will take place in around a week's time. The Swiss Wrestling and Alpine Festival will take place in Mollis at the end of August - with a bag knife, chopping board and glass bottles in the stands.