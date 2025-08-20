Audrey Werro and the Diamond League: a perfect match. KEYSTONE

The Swiss Athletics team can already boast seven podium places in the Diamond League this season. Audrey Werro will add an eighth at the Athletissima. The meeting is still running.

Keystone-SDA SDA

800m runner Audrey Werro has achieved another milestone in her career. The 21-year-old finished on the podium for the first time in the Diamond League. On the home straight, the runner from Fribourg turned on the heat with her expansive stride. Only the Olympic champion Keely Hodgkinson (1:55.69) was out of reach.

In 1:57.34 minutes, the Swiss second missed the Swiss record by just nine hundredths. At Weltklasse Zürich or at the World Championships in Tokyo, the 1:57 minute mark could possibly be broken if the conditions are not too tactical.

Hurdles sprinter Jason Joseph, who has already equaled the Swiss record of 13.07 seconds this year and won the Diamond League, did not get up to speed. The Basel native had to make do with 6th place and 13.28 seconds.

You might also be interested in this