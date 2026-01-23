Mauro Schmid wins Stage 13 of the Tour de France. After 206 km, the Zurich native prevailed in a sprint finish in Belfort, beating his breakaway companion, Harold Tejada of Colombia.

For Schmid, it is the greatest achievement of his career; for Switzerland, it is the first stage victory at the Tour de France in nearly six years, following Marc Hirschi’s triumph.

Schmid, 26, was part of a breakaway group that pulled away on the climb to the Ballon d'Alsace, about 30 km from the finish. The Team Jayco AlUla rider and Harold Tejada broke away from this leading group on the descent and built up a lead that even allowed Schmid to play his cards right shortly before the finish. In the end, the Zurich native prevailed in the sprint against his breakaway companion on the longest stage of this year’s tour.

Third place went to Britain’s Tom Pidcock of the Swiss Team Pinarello 36.5, who made a big leap forward in the overall standings and now has his sights set on a podium finish in fourth place. Tadej Pogacar remains the undisputed leader, having crossed the finish line more than seven minutes behind.