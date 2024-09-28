Marcel Hirscher can start in Sölden. Picture: Keystone

Marcel Hirscher can take part in the World Cup opener at the end of October in Sölden. The International Ski Federation FIS has given the Austrian, who is returning after five years, permission to compete.

The FIS officials confirmed their decision at the fall meeting held in Zurich. They thus decided to accept the application for a wild card submitted by the Dutch federation in the summer.

Hirscher will be competing in his "second career" for his mother's country of origin. For the time being, the eligibility is only valid for the giant slalom on the Rettenbach Glacier on Sunday, October 27, but not for the other World Cup races in the coming winter.

There had been discussions surrounding Hirscher's planned return regarding the exemption granted in July. Basically, according to the regulations, the maximum of 140 FIS points for participation in World Cup races may not be exceeded. This requires a ranking in the top 150 or a ranking in the top 30 of the World Cup start list in the relevant discipline in the valid FIS points lists.

In Hirscher's case, the decision that the regulation should only apply to the first race of the World Cup winter is nonetheless surprising. The actual requirements can be circumvented after an adjustment in the regulations with wildcards for racers with a corresponding track record.

Olympic champions, world champions or overall World Cup winners, for example, can invoke the additional passage. Hirscher can therefore be sure of his eligibility to compete in the World Cup beyond the season opener in Ötztal.

