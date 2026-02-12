Patrick Fischer is the architect of Switzerland's boom in world ice hockey. On his farewell tour, the national coach now wants to finally deliver with his team on the biggest stage.

For the first time in his ten-year tenure, coach Patrick Fischer can count on all of his Swiss NHL stars. "As a coach, I'm delighted that we can go to Milan with the best line-up," admits Fischer.

Fischer warns ahead of the clash with the supposed underdog France: "There are no easy games at the Olympics." Show more

After a short, intensive preparation period, the Olympic tournament begins for the men's national team on Thursday afternoon with a match against France (12.10 pm). For the first time in his ten-year tenure, Patrick Fischer will have all the NHL stars at his disposal for the rendezvous of the best of the best.

"As a coach, I'm delighted that we can go to Milan with the best line-up. I'm happy for the field hockey world that the best players are coming. Our sport needs that and it hasn't happened for too long," said Fischer in an interview with blue Sport ahead of the tournament opener. "It's an incredibly beautiful story. We have to be aware that it's a tournament of absolute superlatives and we're right in the middle of it. We're going there with ambitions and that has changed."

Staying in your own tunnel

Having reached the last two World Cup finals, the team's own standards have risen, as have external expectations. At the Olympic Games, however, the big success under Fischer has so far failed to materialize. Switzerland has twice failed to reach the quarter-finals, in 2018 against arch-rivals Germany and in 2022 against eventual Olympic champions Finland.

"It's about starting the tournament well, having the momentum and playing our game. Then anything is possible in sport," emphasizes Fischer, who is about to take part in his last Olympic Games: "That certainly resonates with me. It's my fifth Olympic Games in total, I've experienced a lot of different things. (...) You take it all in more consciously when you know it's the last time."

The distractions at the big event are a big issue for Fischer. "Normally at a World Championships, we're in our bubble in a hotel. At the Olympics, you're in the Olympic village with other athletes from different countries. There are other events and a lot of attention," says Fischer. "That's the big difference, that we can stay in our tunnel there. That's where we have the main focus."

"There are no easy games"

Switzerland go into their opening game against France, on paper the weakest of their three preliminary round opponents, as favorites. Fischer nevertheless warns: "There are no easy games at the Olympics." With former ZSC forward Alexandre Texier, the French team only has one NHL player, seven players earn their money in Switzerland. The French team is coached by former Servette coach Yorick Treille, who has two well-known assistants in Switzerland at his disposal, Cristobal Huet and Ivano Zanatta.

How good the starting position for the knockout phase will be will probably be decided in the following games against Canada and the Czech Republic. By then at the latest, it will be clear where Switzerland stands in the concert of the greats.

