The Swiss national ice hockey team is still waiting for its first victory in the home stadium of the 2026 World Championship.

The national team's first appearance at the home tournament was full of light and shade. While the over and under numbers were impressive, Patrick Fischer still sees room for improvement in terms of intensity.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The World Cup stadium in Zurich-Altstetten is still no Swiss fortress. The national team's fifth game in the ZSC Arena, which opened in 2022, was also lost, albeit narrowly. For most of the 5,000 or so spectators, the Swedes' jubilation at the end came as a surprise. After the score was 2:2 after 65 minutes, the visitors won the penalty shoot-out 2:0 after three shooters. "According to the rules, five shooters would have been required," said national coach Patrick Fischer about the curious situation that ultimately led to Switzerland's opening defeat at their home tournament.

"Special teams" were convincing

After the first team meeting in November, Fischer was still dissatisfied with the team's performance. On Thursday, however, he recognized numerous positive approaches and a clear improvement compared to the 3:8 against the Swedes a month ago. "We were very good in the special teams today," emphasized the national team coach, pointing to the two early power play goals and the five-minute short-handed spell in the middle third that we survived unscathed. "It's a shame we couldn't take advantage of the chance in overtime with one man more."

However, Fischer still sees room for improvement when playing with a numerical tie. "It's difficult to create chances against Sweden. I also expect an improvement in terms of intensity. Certain players weren't where I want them to be."

Thürkauf scores points in Olympic casting

Calvin Thürkauf set a positive example in this respect. The captain of HC Lugano, who missed the first game of the Karjala Cup in November with an elbow injury, impressed with his physical presence and thus scored points with a view to a possible Olympic selection. Whether it was with a robust check, a dangerous advance in the box play that almost led to a 3:1 win or a penalty taken shortly before the end of regulation time, Thürkauf set the tone that Fischer demands.

On Saturday against the Czech Republic, the Swiss team will need to show exactly the same intensity in order to secure their first win in the World Championship Arena in Zurich-Altstetten. The Czechs started the second tournament of the Euro Hockey Tour 2025/26 on Thursday with a 3:1 win against Olympic champions Finland.

