The Swiss must come to terms with another bitter defeat. Picture: Keystone

Mamma mia! The Swiss team lacked little to achieve a historic Olympic coup in Milan. But instead of playing for the medals, they suffered another bitter disappointment after losing two World Championship finals.

Keystone-SDA SDA

72 seconds! That's all it took to overturn the narrow 2:1 lead in the quarter-final against Finland and play for the medals at an Olympic ice hockey tournament for the first time in modern times. But then the Olympic champions of Beijing 2022, who were full of NHL stars, equalized and Artturi Lehkonen gave Switzerland the knockout blow with a 3-2 win in overtime.

"We're good enough to win this game, but we didn't manage it. It's disappointing, of course," said a composed Nico Hischier, struggling for words after the end of the game. "We fell just short again, that hurts," says the New Jersey Devils captain, when asked if it feels like the last two World Championship finals he lost.

From double strike to ruin

The Swiss men have never been this close to winning an Olympic quarter-final in this millennium. But in the end, it didn't work out in their fourth attempt after 2006, 2010 and 2022. After a double strike by Damien Riat and Nino Niederreiter within 72 seconds in the opening period, Patrick Fischer's team put in an almost impeccable performance, did not hide in defense and fought unflinchingly before disaster struck and the momentum shifted when the Finns scored a 1:2 equalizer through Sebastian Aho in the 54th minute.

The remaining six minutes felt like an eternity. When the Finns replaced their goalkeeper with a sixth outfield player, the pressure on the Swiss goal increased immeasurably. It was particularly bitter when defender Jonas Siegenthaler deflected Miro Heiskanen's shot into his own goal to equalize the score at 2:2. The once again outstanding Leonardo Genoni, who was only beaten for the first time with the Finns' 24th shot and shone with strong saves in the hectic final phase, was powerless.

Chance of revenge wasted

"We really wanted this medal," said a visibly dejected Patrick Fischer after an upsetting evening. He was "pissed off" without going into detail in his analysis so soon after the elimination. "We knew the Finns suited us. We started well and had everything under control, but in the end we let the match slip out of our hands. That's extremely unfortunate and disappointing."

For Switzerland, it was also a missed revenge for the 5-1 defeat four years ago in Beijing. Back then, the Finns also led 2:0 early on, but pulled through with aplomb and ultimately became Olympic champions - and three months later also world champions on home soil.

Switzerland also has a home World Cup coming up in May. However, nobody wanted to look that far ahead on this bitter evening after an overall good tournament. It will be the final chapter in Patrick Fischer's successful time as national team coach - an era that has so far lacked just the icing on the cake.