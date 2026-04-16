Patrick Fischer turned down an offer to resign from the Swiss Ice Hockey Federation on Wednesday. Picture: Keystone

After a turbulent 48 hours, Patrick Fischer is dismissed by the Swiss Ice Hockey Federation one month before the start of the home World Cup. This is how the long-serving and successful national team coach was sacked.

Luca Betschart

No time? blue News summarizes for you Patrick Fischer has been sacked as Swiss national ice hockey coach with immediate effect after the 50-year-old admitted on Monday that he had traveled to the Olympic Games in Beijing with a forged Covid certificate.

Fischer rejected an offer to resign on Wednesday, whereupon the association took the consequences and released the long-standing successful coach.

After the sacking, SRF editor Pascal Schmitz also spoke out, setting the ball rolling after a conversation with Fischer over lunch. Show more

It all began with Patrick Fischer's confession on Monday evening shortly after 8pm. In a video message, the national team coach admits to having traveled to the 2022 Olympic Games in Beijing with a fake Covid certificate. Fischer regrets his offense, for which he will be sentenced as a private individual in 2023 - and initially receives backing from the Swiss Ice Hockey Federation, which considers the matter "closed" with the 50-year-old's public statement.

But that falls short. A short time later, new details come to light - among other things, the corresponding penalty order reveals that Fischer did not tell the whole truth in his statement on Monday. Contrary to his statement that he had "always complied with the law" until the certificate forgery, Fischer already had a criminal record at the time - according to the field hockey association for exceeding the speed limit.

Resignation offer rejected

Unlike the Swiss federation, the IIHF reacted on Wednesday and launched an investigation into the coach of the year 2025. The pressure from several sides increases - and ultimately leads to the Swiss federation backtracking and offering Fischer his resignation. The long-serving national team coach rejects this offer.

On Wednesday evening, the SIHF drew the consequences and dismissed Fischer with immediate effect. "From today's perspective, our initial assessment that the matter is closed was too short-sighted. It's about values and respect that are central to Swiss Ice Hockey and were not lived by Patrick Fischer in 2022. The association regrets that it paid too little attention to this aspect in its initial assessment," it said in a published statement.

Fischer revealed offense at lunch

The man who got the ball rolling in the first place then speaks out: SRF editor Pascal Schmitz. On "10vor10", the producer and presenter, who has been with SRF since 2013, explains what happened. According to him, a meeting took place around a month ago while researching a portrait of the national team coach.

"I had a conversation with him during the lunch break. The head of media for the Swiss Hockey Association and an SRF colleague of mine who was filming the portrait were also there. And it was there that Fischer told me about this Covid certificate that he had ordered without being asked," says Schmitz, adding: "As a journalist, you have to ask yourself: what do you do with this information now? Do you simply forget about it or do you not have to do your job? We opted for the latter."

SRF then appeals to the Lucerne public prosecutor's office for the penalty order and claims overriding public interest. "On this basis, we then confronted Fischer with the facts," says Schmitz. This was followed by Fischer's statement, which sparked a public debate - with the familiar outcome.