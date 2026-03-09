After just a few minutes, fists are flying in the NHL duel between Buffalo and Tampa Bay. In the middle of the chaos: Swiss defenseman Janis Moser, who shines with a goal and two assists - but he can't prevent the defeat.

Syl Battistuzzi

Not even five minutes have been played in the NHL game between the Buffalo Sabres and the Tampa Bay Lightning when the first mass brawl breaks out.

The trigger: Tampa players Brandon Hagel and Anthony Cirelli jointly push Buffalo star Tage Thompson against the boards and finish their check, even though a whistle has already sounded. This leads to a brawl between the two teams - with Switzerland's Janis Moser in the middle.

It continues in this style. The result: several mass brawls and lots of penalties. There were 70 penalty minutes in the first period alone. At the end of the game, it was a whopping 102 minutes.

Goal spectacle with the better end for Buffalo

In addition to brawls, there were also plenty of goals to be seen in the top game in the Eastern Conference and Atlantic Division. Although Moser scores three goals for Tampa Bay - the defenseman from Bern scores a goal (4:4) and two assists (3:4 and 5:4) in just over six minutes - the Buffalo Sabres win the duel 8:7. It is only the fourth time in the last 30 years that seven players have scored at least three points in the same game.

Buffalo thus celebrates its seventh win in a row and takes over the lead from Tampa Bay. It is the first time in 16 years that they have led the standings this late in the season.