The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina His dad wins bronze with Switzerland, something Yannick Schwaller's son naturally wants to achieve one day. Image: KEYSTONE The Swiss bobsleigh crab lives in ice canals. Image: KEYSTONE Wow, what a jump by the Swiss athlete. Image: KEYSTONE When the world turns upside down for a moment. Image: KEYSTONE Unfortunately, there are also many falls on the halfpipe. Here the US American Nick Goepper gets caught. Image: KEYSTONE French biathlete Quentin Fillon Maillet loves the taste of precious metal. Image: KEYSTONE A must-see: Ski mountaineering! Image: KEYSTONE It's just a shame if you lose your balance when climbing stairs. Image: Keystone The Kazakh Sofia Samodelkina bends. Image: KEYSTONE Even if it doesn't look like it here: The US women win the ice hockey final against Canada. Image: KEYSTONE The Swiss women win the bronze medal game. The joy couldn't be greater. Image: KEYSTONE The sweet taste of bronze. Image: KEYSTONE The referee had everything under control in this game. Image: KEYSTONE A real eye-catcher: Vladimir Semirunniy's helmet. Image: KEYSTONE You don't want to meet the Slovenian Vid Vrhovnik in the dark. Image: KEYSTONE Hands up: The bobsledders from the USA put in a strong performance. Image: KEYSTONE Not yet Olympic: the snow shovel team combination. Image: KEYSTONE Will probably soon have a new profile picture: Nordic combined athlete Kristjan Ilves. Image: KEYSTONE Served and alone: Atle Lie McGrath after his drama in the slalom. Image: KEYSTONE Medals within reach: The Swiss women's field hockey team make it to the semi-finals against Finland! Image: KEYSTONE A Brazilian leap of joy from Lucas Pinheiro Braathen. Marco Odermatt and Loïc Meillard also applaud. Image: Keystone The Australian top favorite Scotty James falls twice in the halfpipe and ultimately takes silver. Image: KEYSTONE Snowboard crossers Lea Casta, Jana Fischer and Pia Zerkholdsorgen (from left to right) give each other no quarter. Image: Keystone The ice hockey players from Sweden and Finland give each other a run for their money. Image: Keystone Completely exhausted: The cross-country stars after the 10 km race. Only Mateo Lorenzo Sauma from Argentina stays on his feet. Image: Keystone Great Britain's Andrew Musgrave has his own tactics for dealing with the comparatively warm temperatures in Tesero. Image: Keystone Cross-country skier Stevenson Savart from Haiti finishes 79th over 10 km - leaving 34 runners behind him. Image: Keystone Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo's joy at having just won his eighth Olympic gold medal is clear to see. Image: Keystone Felix Roussel (left), Jens van 't Wout (right) and Liu Shaoang don't give away a single meter in short track. Image: Keystone The resurrection of the "tigress": Federica Brignone makes skiing history with her Olympic miracle. Image: KEYSTONE Franjo Von Allmen doesn't know exactly how he feels about his first Olympic Games. Image: Keystone This is what it looks like when Canada's goalkeeper Ann-Renee Desbiens has to admit defeat. Image: KEYSTONE Luck in the game, luck in love: Olympic slopestyle champion Birk Ruud is congratulated by his girlfriend Tonje Frigstad. Image: Keystone Ilia Malinin shows what he can do. Image: KEYSTONE The American Corinne Stoddard can no longer hold on and falls. Image: Keystone Swiss 4 wins: Marco Odermatt (silver), Tanguy Nef (gold), Franjo von Allmen (gold) and Loic Meillard (silver). Image: KEYSTONE Sofia Val and Asaf Kazimov during the ice dance. Image: KEYSTONE Italian goalkeeper Gabriella Durante looks for the puck. Image: AP Franjo von Allmen bows to Tanguy Nef - the two win gold in the combined team event. Image: Keystone Mathilde Gremaud already has the gold medal in the bag. So she can celebrate her last run in slopestyle with the Swiss flag. Image: Keystone Taking a deep breath: Marco Odermatt after the downhill in the team combined. Image: Keystone Is it Hulk? Is it Mario Balotelli? No. It's the Austrian Benjamin Karl after his victory in the parallel giant slalom in snowboarding. Image: KEYSTONE The Olimpia delle Tofane women's ski slope on Sunday evening. Image: KEYSTONE Sweet! Swiss curler Yannick Schwaller shows his son how it's done. Image: Keystone This is what focus looks like: Marjorie Lajoie and Zachary Lagha (Canada) in figure skating. Image: Keystone Nils Rhyner needs new skis after his fall. Image: Keystone Has James Bond vibes: Israeli downhill skier Barnabas Szollos is being followed by a drone. Image: KEYSTONE China's Peixuan Wang is on her sled with a rather critical eye. Image: KEYSTONE Swiss freestyle skier Sarah Höfflin loses a ski in the middle of a jump. Image: KEYSTONE Franjo von Allmen finishes first in the downhill ahead of two Italians - no wonder he gets into trouble with the police. The starting signal for the 2026 Olympic Games has been given! In our daily ticker, we will keep you up to date with the most important events and results in Milan and Cortina.

Jan Arnet

The most important competitions, races and decisions of the day Skicross men, final at 1.15 pm (round of 16 from 12 pm with Tobias Baur, Romain Détraz, Alex Fiva, Ryan Regez)

Mixed team, aerials, 11.45 am (Noé Roth/Pirmin Werner/Lina Kozomara)

Cross-country skiing men, 50 km classic with mass start, 11 a.m. (Beda Klee, Nicola Wigger)

Ski mountaineering mixed relay, 1.30 pm (Marianne Fatton/Jon Kistler)

Biathlon women, mass start 12.5 km, 2.15 pm (Amy Baserga, Lea Meier)

Speed skating men, mass start, 16.40 (Livio Wenger)

Women's speed skating, mass start, 17.15 (Ramona Härdi, Kaitlyn McGregor)

Women's two-man bobsleigh, from 19.00 - 4th run from 21.05 (Melanie Hasler/Nadja Pasternack and Debora Annen/Salomé Kora)

Men's curling final, 19.05 hrs, Great Britain - Canada

Ice hockey bronze game, 20.40 hrs, Slovakia - Finland Show more