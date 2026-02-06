The starting signal for the 2026 Olympic Games has been given! In our daily ticker, we will keep you up to date with the most important events and results in Milan and Cortina.
The most important competitions, races and decisions of the day
- Skicross men, final at 1.15 pm (round of 16 from 12 pm with Tobias Baur, Romain Détraz, Alex Fiva, Ryan Regez)
- Mixed team, aerials, 11.45 am (Noé Roth/Pirmin Werner/Lina Kozomara)
- Cross-country skiing men, 50 km classic with mass start, 11 a.m. (Beda Klee, Nicola Wigger)
- Ski mountaineering mixed relay, 1.30 pm (Marianne Fatton/Jon Kistler)
- Biathlon women, mass start 12.5 km, 2.15 pm (Amy Baserga, Lea Meier)
- Speed skating men, mass start, 16.40 (Livio Wenger)
- Women's speed skating, mass start, 17.15 (Ramona Härdi, Kaitlyn McGregor)
- Women's two-man bobsleigh, from 19.00 - 4th run from 21.05 (Melanie Hasler/Nadja Pasternack and Debora Annen/Salomé Kora)
- Men's curling final, 19.05 hrs, Great Britain - Canada
- Ice hockey bronze game, 20.40 hrs, Slovakia - Finland
Fiva and Regez in the semi-finals
Alex Fiva is in the ski cross final. Ryan Regez is eliminated in the semi-final. The final will take place at 13:15.
These are all the Swiss medal heroes
Franjo von Allmen relegates the Italians Giovanni Franzoni and Domink Paris to the places of honor and secures Switzerland's first medal with Olympic gold in the downhill.
Successful title defense: Freestyler Mathilde Gremaud puts her competitors in their place in slopestyle, as she did in Beijing, and also takes gold in Cortina.
In the men's combined team event, the Swiss men strike gold thanks to Tanguy Nef and Franjo von Allmen.
But silver also goes to Switzerland in the team combined thanks to Marco Odermatt and Loïc Meillard.
Exploit on the normal hill: Gregor Deschwanden surprisingly jumps to bronze and secures Switzerland's fifth Olympic medal.
Two Swiss men are also on the podium in the super-G! Franjo von Allmen is crowned triple Olympic champion, Marco Odermatt races to bronze.
The Swiss ski stars are unstoppable: Marco Odermatt takes silver in the giant slalom and is once again on the podium with Loïc Meillard, who takes bronze.
Two days later, Meillard shines again and celebrates Olympic victory in the slalom and Swiss medal number 10!
Cross-country skiing trumps Nadine Fähndrich and Nadja Kälin win the silver medal for Switzerland in the team sprint.
In the last Olympic race, the Swiss women's skiers can also celebrate a medal: Camille Rast takes silver in the slalom.
The 13th medal for Switzerland! Marianne Fatton is crowned the first female Olympic champion in the ski touring sprint.
The Swiss women's ice hockey team beat Sweden in overtime to win bronze - the second Olympic medal in the association's history.
Cross-country skier Fanny Smith is only beaten by Germany's Daniela Meier and beams at the award ceremony with the silver medal.
Switzerland sets a new Olympic record! Noé Roth flies to aerials silver and wins his 16th medal.
Silver for sure: The Swiss women curlers beat the USA and advance to the final, where they will play Sweden for gold on Sunday at 11 am.
Shortly after the women, the curling men also secure their Olympic medal! The team led by skip Yannick Schwaller gives Norway no chance and secures bronze.
