Two weeks before the start of the Tour de Suisse, preparations are in full swing. The organizers want to open a new chapter with a new five-day concept that will attract top stars.

The changes in the sports and entertainment industry are presenting traditional events such as the Tour de Suisse with new challenges. In order to remain relevant and competitive in the long term, continuous development is essential. This is why the organizers have developed a new concept for the 89th edition of the Tour of Switzerland - not least to ensure the long-term financial survival of the traditional event.

The new race format comprises five circuits over five days. The women's and men's races will take place on the same day, with the start and finish at the same location. According to those responsible, this creates greater proximity to the spectators and strengthens equality in cycling. "We are convinced that with the new concept we are creating a product that meets the current needs of all participants," says CEO Gabriela Buchs.

The premiere is primarily about gaining experience. "Two races in one day will certainly be a challenge in terms of logistics and processes, both for employees and for the racing teams," says Tour de Suisse Director Olivier Senn.

Top-class start lists

The conceptual adjustments also have sporting reasons. As the top stars of the cycling scene are increasingly focusing on the grand tours such as the Tour de France, the Giro d'Italia and the Vuelta a España, shorter, more intensive race formats are gaining in importance in preparation for these grand tours.

The Tour de Suisse has reacted to this development, but it remains to be seen whether this will pay off in the long term. In any case, the organizers have been able to record a major success this year.

The men's provisional start list includes numerous world stars such as Tadej Pogacar, Mathieu van der Poel, Primoz Roglic and Tom Pidcock. From a local perspective, Swiss champion Mauro Schmid and Marc Hirschi stand out. Hirschi is returning to racing after breaking his collarbone in April.

The women's race also has a top-class line-up, including Marlen Reusser (winner in 2023 and 2025), Demi Vollering (winner in 2024), Elise Chabbey, Lotte Kopecky and world champion Magdeleine Vallieres. This means that the strongest field of female riders in the history of the Tour de Suisse Women will be at the start.

Five days, three language regions

For the first time, the Tour de Suisse will start in Italy. This year's tour begins on June 17 in Sondrio in Valtellina, not far from the Swiss border. The other stops are Locarno, Bad Ragaz and Aarburg, where a time trial will be held. For the grand finale, the Tour de Suisse will make a guest appearance in Villars-sur-Ollon, where the overall victory will be decided on the queen stage.