ATP/WTA Beijing Five injury-related withdrawals in one day in Beijing

SDA

29.9.2025 - 17:38

Painful: Lorenzo Musetti is one of five players who have to retire in Beijing on Monday
Painful: Lorenzo Musetti is one of five players who have to retire in Beijing on Monday
Keystone

Neither tennis fans nor tournament organizers can like this. In Beijing, where the ATP and WTA tournaments are currently taking place, five players will have to retire on Monday due to injury.

Keystone-SDA

29.09.2025, 17:38

In the men's singles, two seeded players had to throw in the towel in the quarter-finals: the Italian number 4 seed Lorenzo Musetti and number 7 Jakub Mensik.

Musetti had won the first set against the young American Learner Tien (ATP 52), but lost the second and was trailing 0:3 in the third when he was forced to retire. Before that, he appeared to have problems with his left thigh. The Czech Mensik had played a lot recently with the US Open, Davis Cup and Laver Cup and ended his match against Alex de Minaur after just five games.

De Minaur will now face top seed Jannik Sinner in the semi-finals, and in his first ATP 500 semi-final he will play Russia's Daniil Medvedev, who knocked out No. 2 seed Alexander Zverev in two sets.

In the women's draw, Loïs Boisson (against Emma Navarro) withdrew with knee pain, Camila Osorio (against top seed Iga Swiatek) with an abdominal muscle injury and local heroine and Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen (against Lina Noskova), who appeared to have a recurrence of an old elbow injury.

