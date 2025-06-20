Holger Rune, the world number 8, is the best-ranked tennis player at the Swiss Indoors for the time being Keystone

The Swiss Indoors is focusing on young players this year. The first five professionals who have signed up are all under 23.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The Danish player Holger Rune (ATP 8), the American Ben Shelton (ATP 10), the Frenchman Arthur Fils (ATP 16), the Czech Jakub Mensik (ATP 17) and the Brazilian Joao Fonseca (ATP 56) have confirmed their participation in the ATP 500 tournament from October 18 to 26 in Basel's St. Jakobshalle.

The 22-year-old Rune won this year's tournament in Barcelona with a victory in the final over the world number two Carlos Alcaraz. The 19-year-old Mensik triumphed over Novak Djokovic in the final of the Masters 1000 tournament in Miami. The 18-year-old Fonseca, touted as the talent of the century, won his first tournament in Buenos Aires in February.

The prize money for the 54th edition has been increased to 2.523 million euros. The official pre-sale at ticketcorner and on www.swissindoorsbasel.ch is now open.