Weather
Another overtime thriller Florida equalizes the Stanley Cup Final against the Oilers

SDA

7.6.2025 - 07:16

Florida Panthers' Brad Marchand takes off after his winning goal.
Florida Panthers' Brad Marchand takes off after his winning goal.
Defending champion Florida ties the Stanley Cup final against Edmonton 1-1. The Panthers win Game 2 away from home 5-4 in the second overtime.

In the 89th minute, it was Brad Marchand who escaped on a counterattack and beat Edmonton goalie Stuart Skinner. The Oilers had only tied the game at 4-4 with 18 seconds left in regulation, but were ultimately unable to prevent the break.

They had also won the first game at home in overtime. The next two games in the best-of-7 series for the NHL title will now take place in Florida.

The late decision in Edmonton: Brad Marchand (number 63) beats Edmonton goalie Stuart Skinner in the second overtime to score the winning goal
The late decision in Edmonton: Brad Marchand (number 63) beats Edmonton goalie Stuart Skinner in the second overtime to score the winning goal
