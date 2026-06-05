The Swiss national volleyball teams start the European League on Friday. The competition will be held in a new format for the first time and counts towards the 2028 European Championship qualifiers.

For both the men's and women's teams, the European League now serves as the first phase of European Championship qualification. A total of 27 men's and 24 women's national teams will take part. Each team will play six matches against six different opponents, spread over three tournaments.

An overall ranking will then be drawn up, similar to the European competitions in football and ice hockey. The four best-ranked teams qualify for the semi-finals, which are played in a round-robin format, and also secure their participation in the 2028 European Championship finals ahead of time.

Only one European Championship host confirmed

The four host countries and the top eight European nations in the world rankings are already seeded for the European Championships. No host has yet been confirmed for the women's competition, while only Montenegro has been announced as the men's host. If one of the top eight teams already seeded qualifies via the European League, the next-best European nation in the rankings will move up.

Accordingly, the world ranking points are also very important. These are awarded for victories in the European League and can become decisive in the further course of qualification.

Kick-off in Spain and Finland

The Swiss teams are playing away from home at the start of the European League. The men travel to Spain to face the hosts and Bosnia-Herzegovina. The women will play their first games in Finland against the hosts and Albania. Both tournaments take place on Friday and Saturday.

A highlight will follow a week later with the home tournament on June 12-14 in the Pilatus Arena in Kriens. The men will face Luxembourg and Hungary, the women Georgia and Austria. Other opponents for the men are Latvia and Norway, while the women will face Azerbaijan and Israel later in the tournament.

Women without two key players

While the men, who unlike the women managed to qualify for the 2026 European Championship last fall, can draw on a full complement of players, the women will be without two key players this summer. Maja Storck is injured and Laura Dervisaj-Künzler is taking a break to recover after an intensive season.